It's a phrase that we've repeated so often that it often becomes second nature, but whenever I don't know what to wear, "jeans and nice top" is more often than not the response. Given just how often I rely on this tried and tested formula, you’d think that it would feel a little played out by now, but the truth is, we know where we stand with easy tops and denim. Going out for dinner? Dress it up with heels. Running errands on the weekend? Just add trainers. A busy day in the office? Throw a blazer on top. There's no version of jeans and tops that I can't get on board with. but right now, there's a very clear hero when it comes to spring dressing in particular, and it might just refresh the way you see this easy outfit. Hello, blouse season.
Blouses and jeans have all of the components a great outfit requires: comfort, attention to detail, high/low styling and versatility. It takes but a minute to put together, but feels considered enough for even smart occasions. Yes, this formula isn't brand new, but in 2026 I've seen more fashion people than ever leaning into laissez-faire styling, and the stripped back nature of this effortless combo has "cool girl" written all over it.
As there are so many ways to wear the combo, I took to social media to see how the best dressed across the world are styling theirs. From the French favourite puff sleeve to the UK's penchant for all things vintage, I've rounded up the best looks to help inspire your take on the trend. So, before you reach for the same white tee again, keep scrolling to see the blouse and jeans pairings that are set to dominate this summer. And the good news is, there are so many noteworthy styles on the market right now.
THE UNITED STATES: TIE FRONT BLOUSES
Style Notes: From Houston to the Hamptons, Americans are opting for pretty blouses with tie detailing to bring feminine softness to stonewashed denim. You're likely to spot these billowing blouses and bows teamed with wide, loose fit jeans for the ultimate in off-duty comfort, and finished with chunky sandals.
Shop Tie Front Blouses:
& Other Stories
Tie-Front Blouse
Clean, crisp, perfection.
Ganni
Crinkled Check Blouse
Ganni always get playful separates right.
JOSEPH
Nador Tie-Detailed Gathered Cotton-Sateen Blouse
No need to size up, this is perfectly cut to billow and channel boho energy.
Nobodys Child
Red V Neck Gingham Cordelia Top
It just isn't spring without some joyful gingham.
Reformation
Elowen Top
Okay, it is technically sleeveless, but I couldn't resist this sweet shade of pink and delicate bow.
PARIS: THE PUFF SLEEVE BLOUSE
Style Notes: French women know how to play with proportions, and puff sleeves add drama to what would otherwise be a relatively simple blouse. Turn up the volume up top with a dreamy, cloudy soft blouse, and wear with slim jeans on the bottom to make the blouse the star of the show.
Shop Puff Sleeve Blouses:
Anthropologie
Puff-Sleeve Ruffle Buttondown Top
A subtle puff sleeve for those wanting to nod to the trend without going OTT.
Sezane
Florica Blouse
I love how this shade of green looks with a distressed wash.
& Other Stories
Short Sleeve Volume Blouse With Statement Puff Sleeves and Cinch Waist in Black
& Other Stories have nailed the silhouette by offsetting such big sleeves with a cinched waist.
M&S
Linen Rich Patterned Shirred Blouse
I have a feeling that this is a bestseller in waiting.
Damson Madder
Becca Multi-Way Blouse
Whenever anyone asks me where to find great tops with plenty of personality, I steer them to Damson Madder.
ASOS DESIGN
Volume Bubble Hem Blouse in Lemon
This yellow made me audibly gasp, so this look is well worth recreating with black jeans for the same effect.
LONDON: VINTAGE INSPIRED BLOUSES
Style Notes: As a nation of charity shop shoppers, festival-goers and bargain hunters, there's something in us that is always drawn to the vintage aesthetic. Whether it's watercolour prints, delicate lace, or retro shapes, if it looks like it came from another era, Londoners love it, and vintage-inspired blouses will be doing with rounds this spring with high-waisted flares. Bring on the summer of (floaty blouse) love.