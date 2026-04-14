Fashion People Will Be All Over These Chic Adidas New Arrivals

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Maya wears black trousers, brown tank, trench coat, and tan adidas.
(Image credit: @mayafidel)

It's officially spring, which means it's time for a seasonal shoe update. With the warmer months ahead, it's a great time to refresh your favorite outfits. As a shopping editor, one of my favorite ways to breathe new life into my go-to looks is to add a fun new shoe or accessory. Recently, I took a deep dive into Adidas latest arrivals for spring, and I'm thoroughly impressed. I highlighted a handful of styles that I loved just for your shopping pleasure.

In the mix of top Adidas picks, you'll find trending styles like the Tokyo, Samaba Jane, Taekwondo Mei Ballet flat—among other styles. For spring sneakers, you can expect to find a variety of styles from classic to louder and more edgy. Keep scrolling to uncover the exact pairs of Adidas that get this editor's stamp of approval from the latest arrivals.

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Chinazor "Chichi" Offor
Chinazor "Chichi" Offor