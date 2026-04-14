It's officially spring, which means it's time for a seasonal shoe update. With the warmer months ahead, it's a great time to refresh your favorite outfits. As a shopping editor, one of my favorite ways to breathe new life into my go-to looks is to add a fun new shoe or accessory. Recently, I took a deep dive into Adidas latest arrivals for spring, and I'm thoroughly impressed. I highlighted a handful of styles that I loved just for your shopping pleasure.
In the mix of top Adidas picks, you'll find trending styles like the Tokyo, Samaba Jane, Taekwondo Mei Ballet flat—among other styles. For spring sneakers, you can expect to find a variety of styles from classic to louder and more edgy. Keep scrolling to uncover the exact pairs of Adidas that get this editor's stamp of approval from the latest arrivals.
adidas
Taekwondo Mei Shoes
The perforated look screams wam weather.
I love the look of a bright yellow sneaker paired with cool jeans.
adidas
Samba Og X Liberty London Shoes
Another Samba Jane for the win.
adidas
Taekwondo Mei Ballet W Shoes
A little leopard print never hurt anyone.
adidas
Tokyo Mj X Liberty London Shoes
the blue accent is everything.
adidas
Stan Smith Lo Pro Shoes
Such a cool take on a classic shoe design.
adidas
Gazelle Bold Shoes
These are popular and for good reason.