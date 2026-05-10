I Found Your New Favorite Sneakers—13 Cool Adidas Styles Fashion People Are Loving Right Now

Chinazor "Chichi" Offor's avatar
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A group of three. women walking. One wears a denim jumpsuit. Another wears a denim dress and adidas. The last one wears a track jacket, shorts, and long boots.
(Image credit: Nicole M Gomes for Who What Wear)
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I don't know about you, but I'm a big fan of a summer sneaker. With summer just around the corner, I've been thinking that now is a great time to update my warm-weather shoe rotation. If you've also been in this mindset, then you've landed in the perfect spot. My fellow WWW editors and fashion people have pointed out a couple of Adidas arrivals that seem so cool. I decided to browse the brand's newest arrivals and have curated a selection of amazing Adidas sneakers.

In the mix, we have a range of trending styles that have blown up in popularity over the last year. Including Tokyos Handball Spezial, Japan shoes, and more. On top of that, it seems like various animal print color ways are really making a huge appearance in this latest new arrival drop. Keep scrolling to find your new favorite Adidas sneakers.

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