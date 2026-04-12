I’m Seeing it Everywhere, This is the Shoe Trend That Elevates Baggy Jeans

I can’t stop spotting it. All of a sudden, the chicest dressers have set aside their go-to trainers, and are instead pairing their relaxed and baggy jeans with a fresh spring shoe trend that makes the casusal denim feel far more chic.
Slowly eclipsing classic ballet flats, heeled ballerinas are the as the flat-adjacent style of the season. Stepping out in the chic two-piece look, Maude Apatow paired her slouchy black jeans with a tonal set of heeled ballerinas. Polished but not fussy, the delicate shoe brought a refined edge to her otherwise casual denim, elevating the entire outfit in the process.
Building a relaxed outfit from there, she styled the look with a simple black top, slinging a roomy burgundy tote over her shoulder. Forgoing heavy accessories, the understated ensemble still felt considered—made all the more impactful by her elegant footwear choice.
Arguably the most elevated shoe you can wear with baggy jeans right now, read on to discover and shop the best heeled ballerinas and relaxed denim below.
Shop Baggy Jeans and Heeled Ballet Flats:
H&M
Wide High Waist Jeans
These also come in 22 other shades.
Reformation
Inez Pump
Reformation's Inez pumps are a fashion person's favourites.
Zara
Mid-Waist Denim Jeans
Style with heeled ballerina or pair with strappy sandals.
Massimo Dutti
High-Heel Ballerinas
Wear these with baggy jeans or style with a knee-length skirt.
Mango
Mid-Rise Straight Jeans
Style with a white tee or pair with a billowy blouse.
Vagabond Shoemakers
Livia Pumps
Be quick! I can't see these staying in stock for long.
Mother Denim
The Rerun Zip Sneak
Mother's jeans have long been a fashion person's favourites.
Sézane
Alix Shoes
The short black heel ensures a comfortable stride.
Agolde
Low Curve Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
These also come in six other shades.
Miista
Bibi Courts
The high-vamp shoe trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.