I’m Seeing it Everywhere, This is the Shoe Trend That Elevates Baggy Jeans

Baggy jeans can absolutely look chic—this is the shoe trend that always elevates them.

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Maude Aptow wears black baggy jeans with a black longsleeve top and black heeled ballet pumps.
(Image credit: Backgrid)
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I can’t stop spotting it. All of a sudden, the chicest dressers have set aside their go-to trainers, and are instead pairing their relaxed and baggy jeans with a fresh spring shoe trend that makes the casusal denim feel far more chic.

Slowly eclipsing classic ballet flats, heeled ballerinas are the as the flat-adjacent style of the season. Stepping out in the chic two-piece look, Maude Apatow paired her slouchy black jeans with a tonal set of heeled ballerinas. Polished but not fussy, the delicate shoe brought a refined edge to her otherwise casual denim, elevating the entire outfit in the process.

Maude Aptow wears black baggy jeans with a black longsleeve top and black heeled ballet pumps.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Building a relaxed outfit from there, she styled the look with a simple black top, slinging a roomy burgundy tote over her shoulder. Forgoing heavy accessories, the understated ensemble still felt considered—made all the more impactful by her elegant footwear choice.

Arguably the most elevated shoe you can wear with baggy jeans right now, read on to discover and shop the best heeled ballerinas and relaxed denim below.

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Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.