It-Girl Stylist Dani Michelle on What to Wear This Summer

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Stylist Dani Michelle on the Impact of a Simple Look, Archival Vintage, and Summer Accessories - YouTube
Celebrity stylist Dani Michelle always knew she'd end up in the fashion industry. "I really loved writing, and I thought that working at a magazine would be the perfect fit," Michelle said. "That was my dream. I wanted to work at a magazine." After landing an internship at Seventeen Magazine, she had an opportunity to assist a stylist on-set, and the rest was history.
Today, Michelle has made a name for herself working with everyone from Kendall Jenner to Hailey Bieber. On the latest episode of The Who What Wear Podcast, Michelle shares how she got her start, the summer trends she's loving right now, and more.
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To read excerpts from their conversation, scroll below.
At what point did you start thinking like maybe this could be an actual career path for me?
I knew I loved fashion. I really loved writing, and I thought that working at a magazine would be the perfect fit. That was my dream. I wanted to work at a magazine. Before my last year of college, I got an internship at Seventeen Magazine in the editorial department.
I was the first one in and the last one out. I took a 20-minute lunch, and I was just so happy. I was like, "This is it." I probably fantasized my full future there.
One day, a stylist came in and was like, "She's gonna come with me to set," and I didn't even know what set was, but I was like, "Okay." I didn't know where I was going, what was happening, but that was my next day. When we got to set, she was obviously shooting an editorial for the magazine.
I was watching her decide what they're gonna wear, the photographer taking photos, and I was like, "This is a job?" Picking out an outfit, creating this moment, is a job? This is what I have to do. I-D magazine was my favorite magazine, and Edward Enninful was the fashion director. He got that position when he was 18, and I was like, "I am behind schedule," like, "I have got to start working."
I graduated early, and I moved to California. I had never been here before. I didn't know anyone here, and I was just like, "I have to start, I have to get out." I got here on a Thursday, and with just a bunch of kismet connections, by the next Thursday, I was assisting a stylist.
At what point did you feel comfortable going out on your own?
I was assisting on an Adidas shoot with Kenneth Capello. The stylist had to fly back to New York, and Adidas wanted pickup days, and I knew the product so well, so they all asked me if I could do it.
The stylist couldn't come back, and I did that shoot with Kenneth, and I really clicked, and he started booking me on jobs on my own. We did Adidas and Puma and different magazines and celebrities. I had a really great time with him.
Then I started doing stuff with Nylon magazine, which, you know, I wasn't paid, but they gave me a shipping account that was, to me, the most valuable thing, because they gave me complete creative control.
They would tell me this is the vibe that we want, this is the story we're telling. They would literally just let me do the editorial. I built my entire Rolodex through those relationships, and then also, I would do their upcoming talent and whoever they were featuring in the magazine.
I got to do a lot of stuff with Who What Wear and work with your guys' talent, and sometimes we would do talent, sometimes we would just do a creative story, and I was really fulfilled.
I was supporting myself, and I felt really great about that.
Summer is upon us. Do you have any specific [sunglasses] shapes, frames, or styles that you're really loving for spring and summer?
I am always the long rectangle girl—whether it's a thick frame or a wire frame, vintage, new, whatever it is, I just love that.
I think it pulls the face, and it's probably deep-rooted in a '90s look, but even when the trends have gone really big and '70s, I still just really love a rectangle.
AIRE
Ceres V2
Talk to me about swim. Do you have any favorite designers? Do you have any favorite silhouettes?
I love a French-cut bikini, string, you know, like super sexy, and barely there. But for me, I really like need some support. So I think a one piece is super sexy, I really do, especially ones like French cut, so like Norma Kamali forever and Monday Swim.
Norma Kamali
Marissa One Piece
monday swimwear
Cala Roja Top
monday swimwear
Santorini Bottom
Talk to me about shoe trends.
I've always loved kitten heels. First of all, I think that they're so cute. Second of all, you have the confidence of the height of wearing heels.
I think, right now, they have been having a moment for a little bit, so I'm really proud and happy for them, because people are embracing them, but I think it's the perfect mix of getting your heel, elevating your look, but also being really comfortable.
Tony Bianco
Scooter Heel
Gap
Vegan Leather Wedge Thong Sandals
This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.