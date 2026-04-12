Spotted in London: The 6 Spring Trends Fashion People Are Wearing in 2026

From funnel neck jackets to khaki denim, these are the six trends London girls are wearing this spring

Chloe Gallacher's avatar
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Spring London trends
(Image credit: @francescasaffari, @monikh, @_livmadeline)
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When it comes to spring in London, there’s an art to navigating its unpredictability. One day you’re wrapped up in knitwear, and the next it’s bare ankles and sunglasses, but this is the weather that London girls do best—creating intentional yet effortless outfits that are ready for anything. What I love about women in London is that they are experimental and let their individualism shine through in their style, all while still incorporating current trends into their looks.

As a fashion editor, it’s my job to spot the emerging trends as they start to appear. Over the last year, there’s been a shift away from the quiet luxury, minimalist style we relied on for so long, and fashion is now heading down a more experimental route. Even as a minimalist myself, I have to admit, it is a welcomed change.

The trends we’ve seen crop up so far have been rooted in strong silhouettes, and the funnel neck jacket is the prime example of that. It's high-necked shape is it's defining feature, yet it’s still perfectly spring appropriate (and honestly, I don’t see their departure any time soon). On the softer side, this spring is also all about the polka dot print revival. Adding a touch of chic, romanticism to any look, it’s a trend that keeps coming back for a reason.

After scouring through the feeds of my favourite London girls, I found six trends that I'm confident anticipate we’ll see everywhere this year after Londoners led the charge. Curious? Scroll on to discover them before they hit the mainstream.

1. Funnel Neck Jackets

Liv wearing a funnel neck jacket, black skirt and strappy heeled sandals

(Image credit: @_livmadeline)

Style Notes: I love the structure a funnel neck jacket brings to an outfit. It feels polished yet not too formal, and we’ve seen an array of new styles emerging as of late. From nylon to trench coats, I’ve not taken my leather funnel neck jacket off since I bought it, and its versatility is unmatched.

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2. Khaki Denim

Francesca wearing a black top, khaki jeans and brown suede trainers

(Image credit: @francescasaffari)

Style Notes: As a self-confessed denim obsessive, there’s nothing I love more than a new denim trend. Francesca has instantly sold me with khaki denim with this look – it’s such a chic option that feels so different to the usual blue denim we’re used to seeing year in, year out.

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