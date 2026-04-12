Not Combats, Capris or Jellies—These are the Unexpected 90's Trends We Predict Will Be Everywhere in 2026

The nineties has been quietly staging a comeback in our wardrobes over the last five years, but these are the nostalgic trends that we're convinced you haven't seen the last of this spring.

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Take a look back through some of the biggest trends of the last few years, and I'm sure you'll notice they have one thing in common—they were borrowed straight from the nineties. We all know that fashion works in cycles, but our fondness for nostalgia has reached all time high, making heroes of the trends millennials thought they'd said goodbye to forever. Imagine with me your current wardrobe, for example. Do mules, column skirts, cargo trousers, baby tees, capris, slip dresses, oval sunnies or logomania feature anywhere? If you answered no, you're in the minority, but it might be the upcoming trends for spring 2026 that end up winning you over.

CAROLYN BESSETTE, WIFE OF JOHN JOHN KENNEDY wears a black coat, white t-shirt, jeans and black ankle boots.

(Image credit: Lawrence Schwartzwald/Sygma via Getty Images)

While the internet is obsessively watching Ryan Murphy's Love Story and falling for Carolyn Bessette Kennedy's style all over again, it isn't actually her brand of 90's minimalism that is influencing the runways. We can all agree that straight-leg jeans, Oxford shirts and top-handle bags will always be chic, but there are some more controversial trends starting to resurface that aren't getting the attention they deserve.

From the return of a popular shoe to the forgotten tailoring set to replace wide-leg trousers, these are the 90's trends we predict will make a comeback for spring 2026 Just don't forget that you heard them here first.

1. Handkerchief and Halterneck Tops

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman during &quot;Mission: Impossible 2&quot; Los Angeles Premiere at Mann Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California, United States

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Style Notes: Ask any millennial and you will find a handful of the same 90's and noughties staples in their pre-teen wardrobes, most likely: butterfly clips, pedal pushers, and of course, a halterneck or handkerchief top. These high-necked, asymmetric-hemmed tops were as ubiquitous as white t-shirts and blazers today, and take a cursory glance back through the archives and you'll find everyone from Jennifer Aniston to Beyoncé wearing the same silhouette, often in a scarf print (if it wasn't quite literally just a scarf tied around the neck in the same vein as Christina Aguilera).

Jump forward to 2026 and after a boho revival, spike in Pucci searches and a rediscovered love for Hérmes put silk scarves and prints back on the agenda, it was only natural that handkerchief tops would follow. Today's scarf tops are just as vibrant as the 90s original, but instead of wearing them with capri leggings, expect to see them styled up as the dressy accompaniment to balloon trousers. a la Zimmermann and Chloè. Chic, non?

Off-WhiteReady to WearSpring Summer 2026 halterneck dress

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2. Platform Wedges

Jennifer Aniston arrives at the Avco Cinema Center wearing a black blouse, jeans and platform wedges

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Style Notes: If quiet luxury taught us anything, it was the value of a comfortable shoe. Stilettos were swapped for kitten heels, high boots became flat loafers, and summer meant ballet flats over strappy sandals, but the heady return to expressive maximalism, means turning up the volume somewhat. Good news then that the 90's came up with a shoe trend that gave both height and arch support—the platform wedge.

We will always have a soft spot for mules, but unlike their open toed sister, chunky, grounded wedges don't have propensity to fly off your foot at a moments notice. No, these weighty shoes were made for stomping, and anyone who saw that front row picture at Chemena Kamali's debut Chloe show was instantly transported back to the years of the clunky wooden wedge and just how good they look with spring outfits. Other fashion houses have followed suit, heroing the wedge as a key silhouette this season, so prepare your ankles for the return of the platform sole.

Zimmermann Ready to Wear Spring Summer 2026

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