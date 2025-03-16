Jennifer Lawrence Just Wore the Adidas It Sneakers Everyone Is Calling the Sambas of 2025
If any brand knows how to make an It sneakers (an affordable It sneaker, I might add), it's Adidas. And if any celebrity loves an It sneaker, it's Jennifer Lawrence. Sure, she may be one of many, but she clearly is fond of retro It sneakers, and we report on it very regularly.
Speaking of Adidas' knack for designing It sneakers, the brand has made a habit of resurrecting styles from its extensive archives. Prior to 2023's Samba frenzy, you may remember the acute popularity of Stan Smiths and Superstars, but I don't know that any style has been more widely embraced than Sambas. But with that kind of popularity comes fatigue, and people have been shopping for the next It sneaker that isn't everywhere yet, but is gaining buzz by the day. And Lawrence appears to have heard the buzz.
While out in NYC this weekend, she was spotted wearing a pair of black Adidas Taekwondo sneakers. The minimal slip-on style (it also comes in a lace-up version) was initially created for the Tokyo Olympics, and is inspired by martial arts footwear. It's trending alongside Adidas' Toyko and Japan sneakers, but now that the highly influential Lawrence is embracing the Taekwondo style, I predict that many orders are going to be placed for it in particular. Keep scrolling to be one of those future Adidas Taekwondo owners alongside Lawrence, if you're so inclined.
On Jennifer Lawrence: Yali Milano coat; vintage Prada bag; Adidas Taekwondo Sneakers ($100)
Shop Adidas Taekwondo Sneakers
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
