Not Ballet Flats, Not Loafers: The Elegant Shoe Trend Hailey Bieber Keeps Wearing With Jeans and Trousers

Celebrities, much like the rest of us, have favorite items they wear repeatedly and share on social media. Hailey Bieber is a prime example of this. For instance, following her and her husband's birthday trip to Tokyo, Bieber posted an Instagram carousel featuring glimpses of her food, sightseeing outings, and vacation outfits. Across several of her mirror selfies, one item caught the eye: Reformation's Inez Pumps, which she styled on three separate occasions during their getaway.
The distinctive high-vamp pumps combine the design elements of three different shoe styles. Their loafer-like, ballet flats–like silhouette features a high toe box that covers most of the front of the foot paired with a block heel reminiscent of traditional pumps. What sets this style apart from other trendy silhouettes is its attention to detail, which is seen through the soft material, square toe, and center seam. It's offered in a variety of materials, such as eel-print leather, snakeskin, and patent leather; two core colors, black and chocolate brown; and two seasonal shades, cognac and ivory.
The style first debuted in October 2025 and was available for preorder with shipping slated for November of that year. I knew I had to have the shoes the moment I saw them, so I chose the chocolate brown, entered my credit card details, and eagerly awaited their arrival. The wait was completely worth it. Aside from being chic, they're flattering since they don't cut off the foot awkwardly. The high vamp actually elongates the legs. They're also extremely comfortable. They don't require any break-in period, and the modest 1.3-inch heel lets you walk all day without complaint.
Their quality is also notable. The leather has held up very well, even after being subjected to the slushy, post-snowstorm streets of New York City. As Bieber proved, they're versatile. She's worn them with low-rise black trousers and vintage jeans, and I've styled them with khaki pants, pencil skirts, and white jeans.
For those who may be unfamiliar, the high-vamp-pump trend has been on our radar at Who What Wear since September 2025. Around that time, Phoebe Philo launched its Club Slipper, the viral high-vamp pumps that chic dressers in Paris and Norway ran to get their hands on. During the fall/winter 2026 runway shows, the silhouette continued to dominate, having appeared in the most recent collections by Tory Burch, Proenza Schouler, and Calvin Klein.
If you're inspired to get in on the shoe trend that's not going anywhere, keep scrolling. Ahead, I've included the Bieber-approved Inez Pumps and the best black trousers and jeans to pair with them. For those in the market for mules or flats instead, check out the newer Inez iterations—the Inez Mules and Inez Ballet Flats.