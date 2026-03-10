In case you hadn't heard, via everyone in NYC shouting it from the rooftops, it hit 70 degrees in the city this week, and the coats were quickly shed. As we inch toward spring, I've been making some style observations, one of which is what the chicest dressers are wearing with jeans. And lo and behold, chic new It girl Michelle Randolph just wore the trend people are wearing with blue jeans right now on one of the aforementioned spring-like days in New York.
While walking down the sidewalk with rumored boyfriend Glen Powell, the Landman actress opted to wear a pair of baggy blue jeans (plus black loafers, a Chanel bag, and cat-eye sunglasses) with the spring jacket trend I'm suddenly seeing everywhere: a tan bomber jacket. It can be made of cotton canvas, leather, suede, or technical fabric, it can have a zipper or buttons, and it can have a polo collar or a stand collar. But to fit the trend, it must be tan, short-ish, and oversized—just like Randolph's. And I think we can all agree that it's the perfect complement to blue jeans (although Bella Hadid just wore one with white jeans, which was also quite chic).
To give your spring wardrobe (and your jeans) a boost, keep scrolling to shop a slew of my favorite takes on the tan bomber jacket trend, all of which are classic yet cool, and wildly versatile.
Michelle Randolph Wearing a Tan Bomber Jacket + Blue Jeans
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.