The New Cool-Girl Way to Wear Leggings and Sneakers Is Here, and You Need to See It to Believe It

Let me preface by saying that I highly doubt that when Dakota Johnson left her house to go to Tracy Anderson Method in Studio City yesterday, she was on a mission to start a new legging styling trend. It was probably more of an afterthought because she wanted to be warm and comfortable, and if she reads this, she might have a chuckle. But being the influential trendsetter that she is, I don't think this will be the last time you'll see leggings and sneakers styled in the way Johnson wore them—intentional or not.
