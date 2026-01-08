The New Cool-Girl Way to Wear Leggings and Sneakers Is Here, and You Need to See It to Believe It

Allyson Payer's avatar
By
published
in News
Dakota Johnson wearing sweatpants over leggings
(Image credit: Backgrid)
Jump to category:

Let me preface by saying that I highly doubt that when Dakota Johnson left her house to go to Tracy Anderson Method in Studio City yesterday, she was on a mission to start a new legging styling trend. It was probably more of an afterthought because she wanted to be warm and comfortable, and if she reads this, she might have a chuckle. But being the influential trendsetter that she is, I don't think this will be the last time you'll see leggings and sneakers styled in the way Johnson wore them—intentional or not.

Legging outfit trends are often quite subtle, with past ones being wearing crew socks over them, or pairing leggings with a certain type of jacket or shoe, but if you're tired of wearing them like everyone else, do as Johnson did and wear a pair of sweatpants over your high-waisted leggings, and don't be surprised if others in your orbit are inclined to copy you. The waistband and hem of the leggings peeking out above and below the sweatpants just look effortless and cool, and if I see anyone else wearing them like this, I'll know that's just what they are.

Keep scrolling to see the look for yourself, and shop high-waisted leggings and sweatpants to wear over them.

Dakota Johnson's Legging Outfit

Dakota Johnson wearing sweatpants over leggings

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Dakota Johnson: Oliver Peoples x Khaite 1968C 53mm Oval Sunglasses ($514); New Era MLB Core Hat ($31); Lululemon Glow Up Super-High-Rise Tights ($118); Adidas Trefoil Crew Socks ($19); Nike V2K Run Sneakers ($135)

Shop High-Waisted Leggings

Shop Sweatpants to Wear Over Them

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.