Put a Hold On Your Black Leggings—This Fresh Legging Color Trend Is the One You'll See Everywhere This Summer
While the internet continues to speculate about rumored tension between Justin and Hailey Bieber, the beauty mogul has been living her best life in NYC. From dinner outings with friends to early morning workouts, her East Coast wardrobe has been noteworthy. Case in point? A pair of unexpected polka-dot capri leggings that the Who What Wear editorial team can't stop talking about. But the look that stopped me in my tracks? Her casual ensemble for her time at the Alo Yoga store on Fifth Avenue.
Instead of reaching for classic black leggings, Bieber chose a fresh alternative: light gray leggings. She styled the soft-hued pair with a white graphic tee and matching New Balance sneakers, offering a minimal yet directional take on off-duty dressing.
On Hailey Bieber: New Balance 530 Sneakers ($100); Toteme Belted Naplack Leather Bucket Bag ($1340)
I'm not saying black leggings are out, but if you want to lighten things up, gray offers a compelling alternative. The shade is less stark than white and softer than black, making it the perfect neutral base to pair with, of course, black and white, but also navy, green, and red.
The best part? There’s no shortage of options. Brands like Alo Yoga, Lululemon, Sweaty Betty, and more offer elevated gray leggings this season, each channeling the stylish appeal of Hailey’s. With that said, keep scrolling to shop the best gray leggings.
Shop Bieber's Sneakers
Shop the Best Light Gray Leggings
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
