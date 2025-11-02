Fashion People Are Resurrecting This "Dated" Pant Trend That Looks Cooler Than Leggings

influencer wearing the track pants trend
(Image credit: @monikh; @michaelapecoraro; @majawyh)
By
published
in Features

While it's basically expected that key categories in our closets will ebb and flow—like everyone suddenly wearing slim sneakers instead of chunky styles, for instance—there are still certain basics that are so foundational that it feels like they couldn't possibly be subject to the whims of the trend cycle. Leggings are firmly one of them. Or so we thought. In August, the Wall Street Journal heralded the death of leggings when they published an article declaring that for Gen Z, classic leggings are ceding ground to Big Workout Pant. And they weren't wrong. All around us, we've been spotting the return of track pants, from the 2026 runways to the off-duty outfits of celebs like Jennifer Lawrence and Ayo Edebiri.

While I won't personally claim that leggings are dead (this Millennial editor still prefers them for workouts), I'll admit that larger and looser sporty pants are quickly becoming the new go-to option for coffee runs, weekend looks, and travel days. In almost every instance where they'd normally wear leggings, fashion people are increasingly choosing a pair of cool track pants, styling them with sneakers, clogs, and ballet flats. And with designers like Tory Burch, Donni, and Tibi putting an elevated spin on the pants, there's never been more chic options to choose from.

Leggings, who? Ahead, see how fashion people are wearing track pants in all their casual-cool outfits and shop the best pairs, from Tory to Zara.

Tory Burch fall/winter 2025 runway featuring the track pants trend

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Tory Burch)

influencer wearing the track pants trend

(Image credit: @majamyh)

influencer wearing the track pants trend

(Image credit: @michaelapecoraro)

influencer wearing the track pants trend

(Image credit: e)

track pant outfits

(Image credit: @annadzhenderson)

track pants influencer airport outfit

(Image credit: @emilisindlev)

track pants outfit

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

Michelle Li wearing Tory Burch track pants and green Nike sneakers

(Image credit: @himichelleli)

influencer Megan Adelaide wearing a white tank top with grey and green track pants and carrying a brown leather Celine handbag

(Image credit: @meganadelaide)

influencer @smythsisters wears a graphic sweater with striped linen track pants and white mesh ballet flats

(Image credit: @smythsisters)
Anna LaPlaca
Senior Editor

Anna is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who has been a member of the Who What Wear team for over seven years, having begun her career in L.A. at brands like Michael Kors and A.L.C. As an editor, she has earned a reputation for her coverage of breaking trends, emerging brands, luxury shopping curations, fashion features, and more. Anna has penned a number Who What Wear cover interviews, including Megan Fox, Julia Garner, and Lilly Collins. She also leads the site’s emerging travel vertical that highlights all things travel and lifestyle through a fashion-person lens.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸