While it's basically expected that key categories in our closets will ebb and flow—like everyone suddenly wearing slim sneakers instead of chunky styles, for instance—there are still certain basics that are so foundational that it feels like they couldn't possibly be subject to the whims of the trend cycle. Leggings are firmly one of them. Or so we thought. In August, the Wall Street Journal heralded the death of leggings when they published an article declaring that for Gen Z, classic leggings are ceding ground to Big Workout Pant. And they weren't wrong. All around us, we've been spotting the return of track pants, from the 2026 runways to the off-duty outfits of celebs like Jennifer Lawrence and Ayo Edebiri.
While I won't personally claim that leggings are dead (this Millennial editor still prefers them for workouts), I'll admit that larger and looser sporty pants are quickly becoming the new go-to option for coffee runs, weekend looks, and travel days. In almost every instance where they'd normally wear leggings, fashion people are increasingly choosing a pair of cool track pants, styling them with sneakers, clogs, and ballet flats. And with designers like Tory Burch, Donni, and Tibi putting an elevated spin on the pants, there's never been more chic options to choose from.
Leggings, who? Ahead, see how fashion people are wearing track pants in all their casual-cool outfits and shop the best pairs, from Tory to Zara.
Tory Burch
Japanese Jersey Sweatpant
I haven't stopped thinking about these Tory Burch pants since I saw them on the runway last spring.
Reformation
Julien Poplin Pant
Take notes from the model: the low-key cool way to style them is with a tee and V-neck sweater.
ME+EM
Icon Track Pant
Iconic indeed.
DONNI.
Silk Stripe Crop Pant
Donni's silk styles are a fashion-insider favorite (and consequently rarely ever in stock).
Athleta
Mvp Mid Rise Side Stripe Pant
Perfect shoe pairing.
Beyond Yoga
Luxefleece Piper Wide Leg Pants
Peep the ankle slit here.
Sanctuary
Satin Track Pants
I'm into this dressed-up styling.
Year of Ours
Warm Up Pants
Am I crazy or could you style these with an oversize button-down for the office?
Anna is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who has been a member of the Who What Wear team for over seven years, having begun her career in L.A. at brands like Michael Kors and A.L.C. As an editor, she has earned a reputation for her coverage of breaking trends, emerging brands, luxury shopping curations, fashion features, and more. Anna has penned a number Who What Wear cover interviews, including Megan Fox, Julia Garner, and Lilly Collins. She also leads the site’s emerging travel vertical that highlights all things travel and lifestyle through a fashion-person lens.