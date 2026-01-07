Step Away From Your Black Jeans—Everyone With Good Taste Is Wearing This Elevated Alt With Heels Instead

With a new year comes new ways to reimagine your style. For instance, if you're tired of wearing your favorite black jeans repeatedly, try replacing them with a stylish and versatile alternative: black velvet pants. Since style icon Hailey Bieber is embracing the change, there's no reason you can't too.
Yesterday, while leaving an appointment in L.A., Bieber was spotted wearing an expensive-looking pair of black velvet bootcut pants. She styled them in a moody, all-black way—a logoless leather shoulder bag, a long-sleeve shirt, and a ruffled coat. On her feet, she opted for heeled knee-high boots. It's an interesting option, but when you love a pair of shoes so much, especially one with a sleek pointed toe that peeks out from the pants and a thin yet sturdy heel that makes you stand up taller and walk more confidently, it's a fail-proof styling choice.
Since Bieber greatly influences fashion trends, it won't be long before everyone is styling black velvet pants. I'm here for it. Not only does it feel like a natural and elevated progression from the corduroy-pant trend we've seen on insiders, but it also makes any winter outfit look much more interesting. Thanks to Bieber, we now have a cool, laid-back way to wear velvet pants beyond the holiday season, which is when they're typically seen.
Keep scrolling to see Bieber's tasteful winter outfit and shop black velvet pants and black heels to style with them.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself.