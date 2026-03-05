Forget Denim—These Are the 3 Pant Trends Cool Girls Are Wearing in New York This Spring

Allegedly, New York City has seen its coldest day until next winter. In 2026 alone, the city has been hit hard by not one but two major snowstorms (the latter of which officially qualified as a blizzard), which basically means even a 45-degree day feels like spring has sprung. If you step outside these days and it isn't in the 20s, New Yorkers are fully outside with their coats unzipped. You're likely to even spot someone showing skin. The situation has truly been dire.
Now that March is here, spring is actually on the cusp of starting, and that means that cool New Yorkers can finally show off the cool clothing that's been hiding underneath their cool coats. While it will be warmer in the coming weeks, it won't be enough to really have your legs out, which makes it the ideal time to wear your fun pants until you can whip out your favorite skirts.
Below, see the three spring pant trends we've already spotted cool New Yorkers wearing.
Kooky Patterned Pants
You have likely already heard the news that quiet luxury is out for 2026. Maximalism is slowly coming back! One of the biggest trends we noticed on the New York Fashion Week runways was the mixing and mashing of patterns and prints in a way that shouldn't work but somehow does. The goal is to look so wrong it's right. New Yorkers have started leaning into this aesthetic with pants in all patterns and prints, from plaid to animal print to polka dot to patchwork. The best thing about this look is that it'll work well with the basic T-shirts and tops in your wardrobe and the busiest tops for a full look that's a bit more kooky—in the best way.
Reformation
Val 90s Mid Rise Straight Jeans
Madison the Label
Giovanna Pant
Le Bop
Gingham Flare Pants
Yellow The Label
Seba Pant
Ganni
Printed Flock Denim Baggy Jeans
Dries Van Noten
Pachas Pants
Timeless Trousers
Ironically, quiet luxury has been said to be going out of style for some time now, but '90s minimalism, inspired by Love Story, is very in. Everyone is obsessed with how Carolyn Bessette Kennedy (and Sarah Pidgeon as Carolyn Bessette Kennedy) dressed. That means we'll see a wave of timeless, CBK-inspired trousers on the streets of New York. The way to get the look most authentically, though, is to invest in a style that really works for you and focus on the quality and small details. Bonus points if it's vintage Calvin Klein, of course.