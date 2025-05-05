The Casual and Elegant Pant Trend Fashion People Everywhere Are Wearing With Flats and Sneakers

After reading the headline of this story, you might guess that I'm talking about linen or silk pants, as those are the styles fashion people typically gravitate toward during spring. However, the trend I'm referring to offers something more unexpected: a sleek, elevated alternative to traditional leggings that feels totally right for 2025. The style in question? Pedal pusher leggings.

Pedal pusher leggings have been all over the streets in the past few weeks, but recently they've been endorsed by Zoë Kravitz, who was spotted sporting a pair in NYC. She kept it casual yet cool in a black pair, styling them with an oversize T-shirt, a sporty jacket , a bucket hat, and leather flats.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

For those unfamiliar, pedal pushers are a style of cropped pants that typically hit just below the knee. Modern pedal pushers come in various styles, including denim, tailored fabrics, and now leggings, which is a more athletic and streamlined take on the silhouette. Whether heading out for a walk with friends or squeezing in a workout, pedal pusher leggings offer a polished look that still feels effortless. Their cropped length, body-skimming fit, and sporty-meets-chic vibe make them the perfect fusion of comfort and trend. Inspired to add a pair to your wardrobe? Keep scrolling to shop the best styles.

Shop the best pedal pusher leggings

Gap Gapfit Lightweight Performance Cropped Leggings $50 $29 SHOP NOW Sale alert!

Alo Yoga Alosoft High-Waist Iconic 90's Capri $88 $61 SHOP NOW If Hailey Bieber were to own any of these, this would be the pair.

Norma Kamali Capri Legging $108 SHOP NOW Wear this elevated pair for a night out on the town.

aritzia Butter New Cheeky Hi-Rise Capri Pants $68 SHOP NOW If you haven't tried Aritzia's activewear collection, now is the time to do so.

Beyond Yoga Spacedye Pedal Pusher High Waisted Legging $92 SHOP NOW Beyond Yoga's Spacedye fabric feels like butter.

Vuori Clothing Allthefeels Crop Leggings $89 SHOP NOW I always come back to Vuori for its high-quality, flattering, and comfortable leggings.

Athleta Pacesetter Ultra High Rise Crop Legging $69 SHOP NOW These are for those who prefer shiny spandex leggings.

Lululemon Align High-Rise Crop Pants $88 SHOP NOW A staple.

Alo Yoga Airbrush V-Cut Define Capris $108 $75 SHOP NOW The V-cut waistband is so flattering.