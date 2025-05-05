The Casual and Elegant Pant Trend Fashion People Everywhere Are Wearing With Flats and Sneakers
Wear them for the gym, brunch, or errands.
After reading the headline of this story, you might guess that I'm talking about linen or silk pants, as those are the styles fashion people typically gravitate toward during spring. However, the trend I'm referring to offers something more unexpected: a sleek, elevated alternative to traditional leggings that feels totally right for 2025. The style in question? Pedal pusher leggings.
Pedal pusher leggings have been all over the streets in the past few weeks, but recently they've been endorsed by Zoë Kravitz, who was spotted sporting a pair in NYC. She kept it casual yet cool in a black pair, styling them with an oversize T-shirt, a sporty jacket, a bucket hat, and leather flats.
For those unfamiliar, pedal pushers are a style of cropped pants that typically hit just below the knee. Modern pedal pushers come in various styles, including denim, tailored fabrics, and now leggings, which is a more athletic and streamlined take on the silhouette. Whether heading out for a walk with friends or squeezing in a workout, pedal pusher leggings offer a polished look that still feels effortless. Their cropped length, body-skimming fit, and sporty-meets-chic vibe make them the perfect fusion of comfort and trend. Inspired to add a pair to your wardrobe? Keep scrolling to shop the best styles.
Shop the best pedal pusher leggings
If Hailey Bieber were to own any of these, this would be the pair.
If you haven't tried Aritzia's activewear collection, now is the time to do so.
Beyond Yoga's Spacedye fabric feels like butter.
I always come back to Vuori for its high-quality, flattering, and comfortable leggings.
These are for those who prefer shiny spandex leggings.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
