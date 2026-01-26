It's Only January, But This Spring Leggings Trend Is Already Back—These Are the Shoes They Look Best With

If January hasn't felt long enough, it's probably because you don't live in the parts of the country that have been experiencing below-freezing temperatures. People have been layering up in sweaters, Heattech shirts, faux-fur coats, and triangle scarves to stay warm—and look chic. However, for the truly dedicated dresser, style sometimes trumps warmth, leading them to bypass the usual winter necessities. Bella Hadid's recent ensemble serves as a perfect example of this prioritization.
Last week, while in NYC, Hadid was spotted in spring's favorite capri leggings trend. Instead of pairing them with knee-high boots to keep her bottom half covered, she opted for ballet flats. She brought a vintage flair to the look with her hair wrapped in a silk scarf and oversize sunglasses. On top, she wore a pale pink single-breasted coat from Prada's S/S 26 collection, and layered a white button-down over a black top to balance the outfit.
Putting aside the fact that Hadid chose to expose her lower legs on one of the coldest days in New York, we should discuss why capri leggings, or pedal pushers, and ballet flats work so well together. This combination exudes a soft, graceful, almost Parisian elegance. The slim, cropped line of the leggings mirrors the delicate shape of the flats, creating a quiet ease that looks intentional rather than fussy. Plus, exposing the ankle and the top of the foot with ballet flats visually lengthens the leg, preventing the cropped silhouette from making your legs look cut off.
Whether you channel Hadid's look now or wait for warmer months, the key to pulling off the capri leggings trend is pairing them with ballet flats. Keep scrolling to shop both pieces for this effortlessly chic combination.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself.