The Row Made Me Love This Jacket Trend, But TikTok Made Me Buy It

Despite what my stories on the WNBA and Formula One would have you think, I'm not a very sporty person. I love sports, yes, but dressing like I play one isn't something I often partake in. If I'm not physically in the gym or on a run, you'll rarely find me wearing activewear. I don't dress practically at all, as I constantly choose heels over flats even if I have miles ahead of me, and rarely come prepared when the forecast says rain or snow.

Because of this, it came as a total surprise when I fell head over heels in love with the most utilitarian garment featured during the S/S 24 runway shows last year. I'm much more of a skirts, dresses, and shoes person, especially regarding my catwalk-inspired shopping lists. Yet the sporty outerwear at Tory Burch, Proenza Schouler, and The Row was what landed at the top of my to-buy checklist.

At Tory Burch, a matte-gray, waist-length jacket with a drawstring hood and a cinched waistband and wrist cuffs was styled surprisingly effortlessly alongside a silk-jersey draped miniskirt in silver and white Mary-Jane flats. In a sporty fashion, the look was complete with blue-tinted shield sunglasses. Proenza Schouler's show also featured a rain-ready coat with an oversize adjustable hood, drawstring waistband, and snap-up funnel neck with unexpected bottoms: a knee-length black skirt, tights, and thong-style heeled sandals. Finally, at The Row, a few models displayed elevated takes on athletic gear, with one, in particular, sporting an off-white anorak paired with silky trousers and ballet flats. Other versions in black, red, and white in various lengths and silhouettes were also featured, all with similarly practical details like belly pouches, pullover designs, zip-up necks, and more.

ON THE RUNWAY

I was smitten and completely willing to wait until all of the above pieces were released to determine which one I wanted to invest in. Then, I remembered their prices. Don't get me wrong—for a runway item that doubles as a smart, utility-focused wardrobe staple, I would pay top dollar if I could. It's just that at the start of spring when everything from the S/S 24 runways was arriving in stores, I couldn't do it.

Fortunately, I stumbled across a video on TikTok that introduced me to a far more cost-effective solution. "Another Row alternative for you," Shay June starts off a TikTok posted in late June. "This isn't a dupe—I don't like dupes—but sometimes The Row is insane. I love the Tamari top, but it is wildly expensive." In the video, June is sporting a black, quarter-zip pullover with cinched edges at the wrists and waist, accompanied by poplin, barrel-leg black pants, a crossbody leather bag, and cord sandals. "I found a really good alternative, because girls who like nice things also spend their money wisely," June continues, identifying her jacket as a Beyond Yoga original. "It's a 1/4th zip, exactly like the Tamari, and it has the funnel collar which I love. It's such a chic silhouette."

ON TIKTOK

If The Row, Tory Burch, and Proenza Schouler made me fall in love with sporty outerwear despite my proclivity toward more elegant, dressier styles, June's TikTok was what convinced me to actually buy it.

"Sporty pieces have been trending across brands like The Row and Miu Miu, and for good reason," she told me via email. "Sporty accents are a great tool for balancing outfits. They act as a playful foil to more sober silhouettes like those from The Row and add an edge when paired with sweeter designs like the Dôen nightdresses and broderie anglaise that have been trending."

After chatting with her, I was convinced that I had to buy at least one color of Beyond Yoga's In Stride Half-Zip Pullover. In the days leading up to my purchase, though, I was invited to shop Proenza Schouler's S/S 24 sale early. So, of course, I headed to the brand's SoHo store to check out the jacket I'd been admiring for months. If it didn't impress in real life, I'd take it as a sign that I should jump on the subway to Nordstrom and finally go for the Beyond Yoga alt. Fortunately, it did live up to my high expectations, so much so that I took it home, packed it for my recent trip to Paris during the Olympics, and wore it for most of my trip in the French fashion capital.

Proenza Schouler Maxwell Anorak $1990 $1194 SHOP NOW What immediately drew me to this jacket was the funnel neck detail—you can zip or snap the jacket all the way up past your chin in a really sleek way that was all over the runways for fall 2024. It also has a drawstring around the waist and wider sleeves with snaps that adjust at the wrists to make them slimmer. The hood is oversize, which makes it great for standing in the rain at the 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony on the Seine, plus, it can be unzipped to flap open on your shoulders. See how I styled it:

Wearing: Proenza Schouler Maxwell Anorak ($1195); Reformation Tasha Tank ($38); Donni capris; Prada shoes and Re-Edition 1995 Brushed-Leather Large Handbag ($4100)

On our first rainy morning in Paris, I thanked myself for packing this jacket despite not knowing that rain was in the forecast. It was early and we were going to a perfume-making class, so I threw it on with an easy tank, capri leggings, and wedge heels. The jacket did all the work, making a fairly nothing ensemble look like something.

Wearing: Proenza Schouler Maxwell Anorak ($1195); COS Short-Sleeved Resort Shirt ($120); Babaton System Poplin Pant ($98); Bottega Veneta Small Andiamo Bag ($4500)

Another day with more rain in Paris. I knew I'd be walking around the city before heading to watch a beach volleyball game at the Eiffel Tower Stadium, so I paired my new favorite piece of outerwear with an oversize poplin camp shirt (I like how the tail of the shirt peeks out and breaks up the black of the jacket and pants) with black poplin pants, leather flip-flops, and my brown Andiamo bag. Let's just say it came in handy during the game.

Wearing: Proenza Schouler Maxwell Anorak ($1195); COS Strappy Rib-Knit Bandeau ($69); System Poplin Pants ($98); New Balance 990v4 Leather-Trimmed Suede and Mesh Sneakers ($185)

The evening of the Olympic Opening Ceremony was by far the wettest of my trip. We sat in the pouring rain for at least three hours before eventually retreating to our hotel—three hours I never would have survived without this shockingly practical jacket. I thought it would have suffered in the rain, but it didn't one bit. In fact, it saved me from soaking everything underneath. Styling-wise, I paired it with a red COS tank top for a touch of color, the same black poplin pants as seen above, and gray New Balance 990s.

