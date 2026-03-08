FYI: Flats Look Best With This Type of Cropped Jeans

Cropped jeans have officially made a comeback in 2026, so it's time to consider how to style them, especially as the warmer months approach and our ankles want to finally see the light of day again. Within the category of cropped jeans, there are several styles, one of which Bella Hadid wore last week in Paris. And if Hadid wears something, you know it's cool now and will be for the foreseeable future.
The fact of the matter is that not all cropped jean styles work with the same shoe styles, and flats, in particular, can be tricky when it comes to cropped jeans. For example, I steer clear of wearing them with wide-leg cropped jeans and fitted capri-style jeans. At 5'4", I feel that those styles need a bit of a heel for me to be flattering. But Hadid's jeans, cropped flares, always tend to look flattering with flat shoes. And she confirmed it by pairing them with classic penny loafers. To complete the chic outfit, she wore a cream sweater, fur-trimmed camel jacket, socks, and a cognac Chanel bag.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.