Thanks to 2026 It Girls, This Controversial Legging Color Is Finally Headed For Trend Status

Over the past year, celebrities have made it very clear that they're on a mission to diversify the legging colors they wear, instead of all plain black leggings all the time. Among others, we've covered Jennifer Lopez wearing dark green leggings, Kendall Jenner wearing smoky blue leggings, and Hailey Bieber wearing light gray leggings. But none even come close on the controversial spectrum to the legging color Elsa Hosk just wore.
Hosk recently posted the aforementioned incredibly chic legging outfit to her Instagram feed. The legging color that was the focal point of the look was white. White leggings certainly aren't for the faint of heart, given their skin-tight nature, but Hosk made them look completely wearable. With her Alo leggings, Hosk wore a monochromatic look consisting of a cream zip-up cardigan along with another sweater tied around her waist (a clever trick for the white leggings-timid). She carried a cognac suede The Row bag, and on her feet were crew socks and The Row Hudson mules in the same color. It's also worth noting that another frequent leggings wearer, Ana de Armas, was spotted in white leggings a couple of months ago. Could this be an indicator of an impending white legging trend? I wouldn't be surprised in the least, and Alo's track record for launching legging color trends further solidifies it.
Keep scrolling to see (and shop) Hosk's look and peruse my picks for the best white leggings on the internet.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.