Let's Make Those Closets Even Chicer—30 New Shopbop Items That Read "Yes, I'm Stylish"

Like chic pieces? Okay, silly question. Who doesn't? Well, what I have for you today is an edit of all the recent items I've hearted on Shopbop that I think will make any closet feel even chicer this spring, thanks to their modern and relevant nature. Basically, the picks ahead read "Yes, I'm stylish." Period.
As a preview, I reference elevated basics that are very 2026, like stovepipe jeans and relaxed tops. If a new pair of shoes is of interest, ever-so-popular V-cut flats and low-profile sneakers are in the mix. Yes, I also included cool jackets, trousers, accesories, and more.
Citizens of Humanity
Zurie Straight Jeans
Rag & Bone
Anne Long Sleeve Polo Sweater
Splendid
Emerson Cardigan
Wear this cardigan as is or draped over your shoulders.
4th & Reckless
Rowena Jacket
This jacket looks very expensive.
Adidas
Gazelle Lo Pro W Sneakers
Hello, low-profile sneakers.
Sold Out Nyc
The Refined Wool Knit Polo
Vince
Barcelona Jelly Flats
Avec Les Filles
Funnel Neck Maxi Trench Coat
Dries Van Noten
Aviator Sunglasses
Polo Ralph Lauren
Long Sleeve Button Down Shirt
This shirt will sell out.
Barbour
Bronwyn Check Showerproof Jacket
Renggli
Long Sleeve Boatneck Tee
Reformation
Carolina Silk Skirt
Chan Luu
Techno Taffeta Barrel Pants