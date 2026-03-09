Let's Make Those Closets Even Chicer—30 New Shopbop Items That Read "Yes, I'm Stylish"

From the flats of the moment to the coolest jeans.

Bobby Schuessler's avatar
By
published
in News
the best shopbop spring items
(Image credit: @smythsisters)

Like chic pieces? Okay, silly question. Who doesn't? Well, what I have for you today is an edit of all the recent items I've hearted on Shopbop that I think will make any closet feel even chicer this spring, thanks to their modern and relevant nature. Basically, the picks ahead read "Yes, I'm stylish." Period.

As a preview, I reference elevated basics that are very 2026, like stovepipe jeans and relaxed tops. If a new pair of shoes is of interest, ever-so-popular V-cut flats and low-profile sneakers are in the mix. Yes, I also included cool jackets, trousers, accesories, and more.