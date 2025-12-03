6 Trends All the Cool Girls Will Be Wearing in 2026 Were Just Revealed at the Chanel Metiers d’Art Show in NYC

See the setting, the celeb attendees, and the runway trends.

Chanel Metiers d’art 2026 show in NYC
(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)
Jump to category:
Allyson Payer's avatar
By
published
in News

If you never thought you'd see the day when celebrities would pose for the cameras at a Chanel runway show from the base of the stairs to a subway station in NYC, I'm here to report that this is something that actually happened last night in NYC. Matthieu Blazy chose New York City as the site of his first Metiers d’art show since taking the creative director helm at Chanel, and seemingly every cool fashion person and celebrity in NYC came out to take in the collection.

Blazy's first collection for the fashion house during Paris Fashion Week S/S 26 was perhaps the buzziest of the season, as a new era at Chanel had clearly arrived. He solidified plenty of trends during the showing, as he set out to reimagine the signature Chanel look. For the Metiers d’art 2026 collection, which is an annual off-season pre-fall showing that Chanel embarked upon in 2002 to highlight the artistry and craftsmanship at the heart of the brand, Blazy furthered his vision for Chanel, showing his take on tweed, the casual side of Chanel (more on that below), and a slew of future It items.

Read on for all of the details on the show, from the subway setting to the celebrities in attendance to the trends the fashion crowd will embrace in 2026.

The Subway Setting

Chanel has a long history of staging its Metiers d’art shows in unexpected locations, with the previous one in NYC, in 2018, under Karl Lagerfeld, taking place in front of the Temple of Dendur at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The decommissioned Bowery subway station chosen for the 2026 showing was no exception, and it was as quintessentially New York as you can get. There was even a model wearing Chanel's take on an I Love New York tourist tee. After the celebrities and fashion crowd in attendance descended the stairs to the platform, the models arrived via an actual subway car, with said platform serving as the runway.

M&amp;eacute;tiers d&#039;art show 2026 NYC

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

M&amp;eacute;tiers d&#039;art show 2026 NYC

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

M&amp;eacute;tiers d&#039;art show 2026 NYC

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

M&amp;eacute;tiers d&#039;art show 2026 NYC

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

The Starry Front Row

As per usual, when it comes to Chanel, the stars showed up in full force. A slew of high-profile attendees with a connection to NYC and-slash-or Chanel commingled on the platform, including the brand's newest ambassador, ASAP Rocky, Ayo Edebiri, Jon Bon Jovi, Bowen Yang, Tessa Thompson, Emily Ratajkowski, and too many more to name—all dressed in pieces from the new collection.

Ayo Edebiri at Chanel M&amp;eacute;tiers d&#039;Art Show 2026

(Image credit: Courtesty of Chanel)

WHO: Ayo Edebiri

ASAP Rocky at Chanel M&amp;eacute;tiers d&#039;Art Show 2026

(Image credit: Courtesty of Chanel)

WHO: ASAP Rocky

Adwoa Aboah and Emily Ratajkowski at Chanel M&amp;eacute;tiers d&#039;Art Show 2026

(Image credit: Courtesty of Chanel)

WHO: Adwoa Aboah and Emily Ratajkowski

Kristen Stewart at Chanel M&amp;eacute;tiers d&#039;Art Show 2026

(Image credit: Courtesty of Chanel)

WHO: Kristen Stewart

Tessa Thompson at Chanel M&amp;eacute;tiers d&#039;Art Show 2026

(Image credit: Courtesty of Chanel)

WHO: Tessa Thompson

Jessie Buckley at Chanel M&amp;eacute;tiers d&#039;Art Show 2026

(Image credit: Courtesty of Chanel)

WHO: Jessie Buckley

Teyana Taylor at Chanel M&amp;eacute;tiers d&#039;Art Show 2026

(Image credit: Courtesty of Chanel)

WHO: Teyana Taylor

Riley Keough at Chanel M&amp;eacute;tiers d&#039;Art Show 2026

(Image credit: Courtesty of Chanel)

WHO: Riley Keough

Rose Byrne at Chanel M&amp;eacute;tiers d&#039;Art Show 2026

(Image credit: Courtesty of Chanel)

WHO: Rose Byrne

The Matthieu Blazy-Approved Trends

It's clear from his first two collections that Blazy is taking wearability into careful consideration for his Chanel designs. The prominent trends that made their way down the subway platform runway last night for pre-fall 2026 were a reflection of that. Below are a few you're likely to see on all the cool fashion people in the coming year.

Bouclé Plaid

Blazy gave the F/W 25 plaid trend a fresh Chanel twist, presenting it primarily in the form of bouclé outerwear. Consider it the Chanel tweed jacket 2.0.

Chanel Metiers d&amp;rsquo;Art Show in NYC, boucle plaid

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Chanel Metiers d&amp;rsquo;Art Show in NYC, boucle plaid

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Chanel Metiers d&amp;rsquo;Art Show in NYC, boucle plaid

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Chanel Metiers d&amp;rsquo;Art Show in NYC, boucle plaid

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Fringe Trim

Is fringe trim the new lace trim? Blazy seems to think so (although the collection wasn't devoid of lace trim). We know from his Bottega Veneta days that he's a fan of fringe, and he's carrying that over to Chanel, via coats, skirts, and dresses.

Chanel Metiers d&amp;rsquo;Art 2026 Show in NYC, fringe trim trend

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Chanel Metiers d&amp;rsquo;Art 2026 Show in NYC, fringe trim trend

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Chanel Metiers d&amp;rsquo;Art 2026 Show in NYC, fringe trim trend

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Chanel Metiers d&amp;rsquo;Art 2026 Show in NYC, fringe trim trend

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

The Basics

Some of my personal favorite looks in the collection were the ones that were pared-down and suitable for everyday wear. There were half-zip pullovers, oversized white tees, loose-fitting jeans and pleated trousers, crewneck sweaters, and button-down shirts, all accessorized with statement making jewelry, trend-forward heels, and future It bags.

Chanel Metiers d&amp;rsquo;Art 2026 Show in NYC, elegant basics

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Chanel Metiers d&amp;rsquo;Art 2026 Show in NYC, elegant basics

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Chanel Metiers d&amp;rsquo;Art 2026 Show in NYC, elegant basics

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Chanel Metiers d&amp;rsquo;Art 2026 Show in NYC, elegant basics

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Chanel Metiers d&amp;rsquo;Art 2026 Show in NYC, elegant basics

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Chanel Metiers d&amp;rsquo;Art 2026 Show in NYC, elegant basics

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Elegant Animal Print

The animal print trend shows no sides of fading, and the Chanel take on it is as elegant as can be. To name a few examples, Blazy designed top coats in graphic leopard and zebra print, a textured tiger-print sheath dress, and embellished animal-print skirt suits.

Chanel Metiers d&amp;rsquo;Art 2026 Show in NYC, animal print

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Chanel Metiers d&amp;rsquo;Art 2026 Show in NYC, animal print

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Chanel Metiers d&amp;rsquo;Art 2026 Show in NYC, animal print

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Chanel Metiers d&amp;rsquo;Art 2026 Show in NYC, animal print

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Chanel Metiers d&amp;rsquo;Art 2026 Show in NYC, animal print

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Pointed Cap-Toe Heels

It wouldn't be a Chanel collection without cap-toe shoes, and the 2026 iterations have pointed toes, V-cut vamps, and T-straps. In many cases, the cap toe was loosely imagined, taking the form of a triangle shape or a stripe.

Chanel Metiers d&amp;rsquo;Art 2026 Show in NYC, cap-toe shoes

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Chanel Metiers d&amp;rsquo;Art 2026 Show in NYC, cap-toe shoes

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Chanel Metiers d&amp;rsquo;Art 2026 Show in NYC, cap-toe shoes

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Chanel Metiers d&amp;rsquo;Art 2026 Show in NYC, cap-toe shoes

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Leather Trenches

Don't cast aside your leather bomber jacket, but the Metiers d’art indicated that the leather jacket style people will be craving in 2026 is elegant trench coats, some of which even had a moto jacket feel to them.

Chanel Metiers d&amp;rsquo;Art 2026 Show in NYC, leather trench coats

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Chanel Metiers d&amp;rsquo;Art 2026 Show in NYC, leather trench coats

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Chanel Metiers d&amp;rsquo;Art 2026 Show in NYC, leather trench coats

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Chanel Metiers d&amp;rsquo;Art 2026 Show in NYC, leather trench coats

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)
Explore More:
Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸