The First Chanel It Bag of 2026 Is Now Here

The reimagined flap bag features leather straps that stay up to easily fit over the shoulder, complete with the iconic "CC" hardware on the front flap. Note, there is also a zipped pocket inside. It comes in a range of colors, including a beautiful yellow iteration.
This fresh style popped up last year on celebrities, including on Chanel girls, Jennie and Dua Lipa. Now that it's officially available to purchase in boutiques, images of other fashion people styling the sure-to-sell-out bag are surfacing. Below you'll find images of the new It bag, along with styling inspiration.
The Chanel 2026 It Bag
Styling Inspiration
Jennie in a matching set at the Chanel spring/summer 2026 show.
Dua Lipa with the Chanel bag styled with the new suit.
Lovisa Barkman (also featured at the top) wears her new bag with a gorgeous monochromatic ensemble.
Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over a decade of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent 10 years at Who What Wear, currently leading the market team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retailers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives and appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises.