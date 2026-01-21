The First Chanel It Bag of 2026 Is Now Here

It's cute, chic, and already so popular.

How to wear the Chanel 2026 It bag
(Image credit: @lovisabarkman)

While Chanel is a constant fixture in fashion circles, the French fashion house has dominated the conversation lately following Matthieu Blazy's buzzy spring/summer 2026 collection in Paris last fall and subsequent Métiers d'Art Show in NYC in December. The collections usher in a new era for the House, seamlessly fusing Coco Chanel's signatures with Blazy’s distinct vision. And yes, this includes new, always-coveted Chanel handbags. While we await these two drops, the spring/summer 2026 pre-collection recently launched, featuring a standout handbag silhouette that is sure to be a 2026 It bag.

How to wear the Chanel 2026 It bag

(Image credit: @lovisabarkman)

The reimagined flap bag features leather straps that stay up to easily fit over the shoulder, complete with the iconic "CC" hardware on the front flap. Note, there is also a zipped pocket inside. It comes in a range of colors, including a beautiful yellow iteration.

This fresh style popped up last year on celebrities, including on Chanel girls, Jennie and Dua Lipa. Now that it's officially available to purchase in boutiques, images of other fashion people styling the sure-to-sell-out bag are surfacing. Below you'll find images of the new It bag, along with styling inspiration.

The Chanel 2026 It Bag

Chanel 2026 It Bag

(Image credit: Chanel)

Chanel 2026 It Bag

(Image credit: Chanel)

Chanel 2026 It Bag

(Image credit: Chanel)

Chanel 2026 It Bag

(Image credit: Chanel)

Styling Inspiration

Jennie with Chanel 2026 It bag

(Image credit: Getty Images/WWD)

Jennie in a matching set at the Chanel spring/summer 2026 show.

Dua Lipa Chanel 2026 bag

(Image credit: @dualipa)

Dua Lipa with the Chanel bag styled with the new suit.

How to wear the Chanel 2026 It bag

(Image credit: @lovisabarkman)

Lovisa Barkman (also featured at the top) wears her new bag with a gorgeous monochromatic ensemble.

