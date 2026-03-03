Celebs and It Girls Are Wearing This Unexpected Color Trend—Here's How to Style It

Color trends typically fall into one of two camps: flash-in-the-pan moments that quickly fizzle out and shades with real staying power. (I'm talking about you, butter yellow.) It may be too soon to tell, but I'm predicting spring's teal trend will land squarely in the latter group. After all, it had a major moment in the '90s, and fashion is nothing if not nostalgic.
Why else am I betting big on the emerging color trend? For starters, Hailey Bieber made headlines when she cosigned the blue-green hue last fall, stepping out in New York in a satin shirt from Gucci's fall 1995 collection designed by Tom Ford. The Bieber effect is real. More recently, British actress Rebecca Hall embraced the shade at a photo-call for her latest project, The Beauty, wearing a teal leather jacket from Fendi.
Meanwhile, the spring/summer 2026 runways featured a wave of teal looks. Zimmermann went all in on the shade, sending a model down the runway in a head-to-toe teal outfit complete with a headscarf. Akris, on the other hand, debuted a teal minidress enlivened with horizontal ribbing. Runways aside, WGSN named Transformative Teal its 2026 Colour of the Year, further cementing its rise in fashion.
Have I convinced you to incorporate teal into your spring wardrobe? If the answer is yes, scroll ahead to see how fashion people are styling the unexpected shade.
Leather Jacket
It's easy to default to a black leather jacket time and again. This spring, though, might I suggest stepping outside your comfort zone with a teal iteration? As seen here, the statement piece pairs effortlessly with a simple white tee and slouchy denim.
Rugby Top
If bright colors aren't your speed, simply opt for a richer shade of teal. The hue works surprisingly well with other greens—olive, in particular. On board? Emulate the outfit formula above.
Pullover
On the other end of the fashion spectrum, if you love experimenting with color, try mixing teal with pastels—sage green and butter yellow, for instance. It may seem unconventional, but influencer Michelle Li demonstrates just how harmonious the trio can be.