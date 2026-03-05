Good news to anyone who's utterly bored with boring neutral colors: Saturated hues are officially back. The S/S 26 runways often resembled a box of crayons, and fashion people have sprung into action, officially starting to wear those Crayola-inspired colors. One of those colors is purple—AKA violet, amethyst, grape, orchid, and so on. After seeing the trend all over some of the most prominent runways in fashion for spring—Prada, Chloé, and Valentino among them—I knew it was coming, and the IRL proof has started to roll in.
One of the first major purple moments of 2026 came via the outfit Kate Moss just wore to Saint Laurent's F/W 26 show during Paris Fashion Week. She wore a purple blouse paired with a gray blazer and knee skirt. The vibrant shade popped against the cool neutral, and I had a swift flashback to the 1980s. As we all know, the pace of the fashion cycle can easily give you whiplash, especially when it comes to color. And interestingly enough, royal purple would've been considered dated a year ago, but look at us now.
Keep scrolling to see Kate Moss' purple-and gray outfit, and shop chic purple pieces to add to your own wardrobe.
