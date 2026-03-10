Spotted at Le Bristol Paris: Sarah Pidgeon in the Specific Jeans Shape CBK Always Wore With Loafers

Talk about a déjà vu.

Sarah Pidgeon in Paris during Paris Fashion Week wearing a black Celine jacket, dark-wash cropped jeans, and black loafers.
(Image credit: Backgrid)
If you ask me, Sarah Pidgeon—whether she's in character as Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy on the hit Hulu series Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette or simply roaming the streets of Paris between runway shows—is doling out the best street style inspiration of the season. Argue with me all you want, but you can't deny that everyone's talking about her right now, and what she wears is a large part of the conversation.

One particular outfit has been stuck in my head since I spotted it over the weekend, mostly due to how much it reminds me of looks Bessette often wore in the '90s. On Saturday, the actress was seen leaving every celeb's favorite Parisian hotel, Le Bristol Paris, with a friend, wearing a simple yet elevated denim outfit that's sure to be copied all throughout spring. The whole look was Celine, from her peplum jacket to the dark-wash jeans and loafers she styled with it.

Sarah Pidgeon in Paris during Paris Fashion Week wearing a black Celine jacket, dark-wash cropped jeans, and black loafers.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Sarah Pidgeon: Celine Boyfriend Jeans 002 ($1200), Aura Loafers ($990), and Peplum Jacket ($4600)

A jacket, jeans, and loafers aren't exactly groundbreaking, but there was something specifically appealing about the denim shape she chose and the shoes she paired with it. Her indigo jeans were cropped, with significant ankle cleavage on display, especially when combined with her soft leather Celine loafers. Instantly, I thought of Bessette's signature Levi's 517 jeans, a bootcut shape that she often wore cropped with loafers (as well as boots and sandals, depending on the season). Though Pidgeon's denim is more rigid and slightly straighter, the overall look felt reminiscent of a Bessette original—cool, classic, and effortless.

Carolyn Bessette and John F. Kennedy Jr. walking in TriBeCa. She is wearing a black coat with bootcut jeans and loafers.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Keep scrolling to get Pidgeon's exact Celine look and Bessette's go-to jeans. After, check out more shoppable options to create Bessette's timeless denim outfit for many years to come.

