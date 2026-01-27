A lot is going on in Paris right now, with the Haute Couture shows going full steam ahead directly following the men's ones from last week, and because of that, people who get paid to have great taste have all flocked to the French capital, making it an even better place for trend spotting than it is on any given Tuesday. Knowing that, I've been doing some extra sleuthing, putting in overtime to try to spot the next It thing in fashion on the streets outside Paris's chicest hotels and buzzy runway-show locations. It was all worth it, though, when I discovered a compelling shoe style on several particularly stylish celebrities. Taylor Russell, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Kelly Rutherford—all in the span of a single day—were photographed wearing pretty satin heels. Once is an accident, twice is a coincidence, and three times is a pattern—and just like that, an exciting new shoe trend was born.
All three satin heel–clad celebs were first seen leaving their hotel, Le Bristol Paris, before heading to shows around the city, including Jonathan Anderson's first haute couture show at Dior, hosted at Musée Rodin. For the star-studded event, house ambassador Taylor-Joy wore a jacquard-print silk trench coat, styled with a feather scarf and a pair of champagne-colored Dior pumps. Her fellow Dior ambassador, Russell, also attended the show, wearing a sculptural cocktail dress from the brand's pre-fall 2026 collection paired with black satin pumps.
On Anya Taylor-Joy: Dior coat and shoes
On Taylor Russell: Dior dress
At the same hotel, Gossip Girl actress and elevator-mirror-selfie expert Rutherford was seen heading out to the Julie de Libran Haute Couture show wearing a black belted shirtdress from the French designer. With it, she added black tights and matching satin pumps.
These kinds of coincidences don't just happen—when three best dressed contenders all fly to Paris with the same shoe style, it's important to take note. It's even more important to get ahead of the rising trend by investing in a pair of the elegant, sophisticated footwear. They offer a unique twist on classic pumps by adding a textural change-up from typical leather and a far more formal touch. But don't think you can only wear them with dresses or skirts. Satin heels look just as chic with vintage jeans and a sweater or tailored jacket. Just don't wear them in the rain!
Keep scrolling to shop the satin-heel trend, 2026's most-worn shoe style in all of Paris.