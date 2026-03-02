It used to be that there were only three ways to categorize a pair of shoes: They were either pointed toe, round toe, or square toe. If 2026 is teaching us anything so far, it's that the coolest shoes of the moment are defying these limits. Take almond-toe shoes, for instance. The silhouette rose to fame last year thanks to viral pairs like The Row's Almond Pumps and Loro Piana's Rebecca Flats and has since established itself not as a fleeting trend but as a lasting staple worthy of almost every outfit in your rotation.
The in-between shape makes them feel both casual enough to wear alongside denim but chic enough to finish off a pair of tailored trousers or an A-line skirt. Case in point: In 2026, everyone from models off duty in L.A. to the most elegant dressers in Milan and Paris has fully adopted almond-toe shoes, and their outfits are making a strong case for why the shoe trend is worthy of earning a forever spot on our shoe racks. They may be a trendy piece for now, but trust me. By the year's end, we'll all be wearing almond-toe shoes as regularly as any pair of black ankle boots or white sneakers. As for how to wear almond-toe shoes, well, the seven fashion-person outfits below are the blueprint for styling them. Whether it's wearing almond-toe kitten heels with vintage denim and a crisp white shirt or pairing almond-toe flats with smart trousers and a blazer, here's how to style the shoes for 2026 and beyond.
The shoes' 1950s-inspired shape bring an elegant feel that makes something as classic as jeans and a white shirt feel so sophisticated.
A pair of almond-toe flats complements the polish of a tailored blazer and makes it feel a tad softer than, say, a pair of loafers.
I've noticed how a subset of elegant dressers have taken to styling their almond-toe shoes with balloon pants for a fun, modern twist.
While many different shoe styles would pair flawlessly with this jacket-and-jeans look, the almond pumps bring a sense of retro cool to the classic combo.