Navy This, Brown That—Sorry, But 99% of the Time, Fashion Girls Only Wear Leggings In *This* Classic Color

Leggings have been on the tip of everyone's tongues lately, with people suddenly very interested in unexpected color options like light blue, taupe, brown, and navy. Personally, I'm all for owning a wide range of color options in this category (though leggings in light shades will never be allowed in my house), but I would be remiss if I didn't set the record straight about one thing. While some might be daring to wear different legging color trends to hot Pilates and Sculpt Society, at the end of the day, black leggings will always reign supreme. Classic, flattering, and sweat-proof, there's a reason why 99% of the time, fashion girls choose black leggings for any workout-to-coffee scenarios.
In case you need proof, just see Laura Harrier and Lori Harvey's matching black leggings that the duo wore first, to a joint pilates class, and then, to brunch at Jayde's Market in Beverly Glenn, a neighborhood in Los Angeles. For the afternoon occasion, Harrier wore a white, spaghetti-strap sports bra from Alo, which she paired with the yoga brand's signature 7/8 High-Waist Airlift Leggings, a Dragon Diffusion woven bag, and cream-colored slippers. Harvey went for an all-black look, donning a strapless tee, Lululemon Align high-rise workout leggings, Saint Laurent sunglasses, and flip-flops.
Both looks more than proved the ease and versatility of black leggings, especially when compared to lighter legging colors. Wear them with flip-flops, mules, or sneakers in any color or style, and they just work. Recently, I've been wearing mine to mat classes with Ugg's new Classic Micro booties now that the first signs of true fall have arrived in NYC. I can't recommend the pairing enough. Another fall suggestion? Add a leather bomber jacket to your black-leggings outfit for a very Hailey Bieber-esque ensemble.
Convinced to stock up on black leggings yet? Keep scrolling for more of our favorite pairs.
Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.