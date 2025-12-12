Addison Rae Just Wore the Ugg Boots Everyone Wants, But No One Can Get Their Hands On

Addison Rae is photographed at the Miu Miu show
(Image credit: Getty Images)
In my mind, there are two types of Ugg lovers: People who buy tried-and-true staples like simple slippers and classic boots, and those who prefer to experiment with the brand's innovative releases like platform clogs and shearling-trimmed ballet flats. As far as I can tell, Addison Rae is in the latter camp. She was recently photographed running errands in Los Angeles wearing boots from Ugg's highly coveted, instantly sold-out collaboration with Chrome Hearts. (Yes, the same designer responsible for Timothee Chalamet's and Kylie Jenner's matching orange outfits this week.)

Since the collab dropped over a year ago, you'll be hard-pressed to find a pair of Ugg x Chrome Hearts boots in stores in December 2025. Some boots are, however, available on the online resale market for staggering prices—I just came across one Grailed listing asking for $3080. It's safe to say this specific collab won't be going on my Christmas wishlist this season, but I'll be more than content to receive the below Ugg styles instead.

Addison Rae wearing Ugg boots from the Chrome Hearts collab

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Addison Rae: Ugg x Chrome Hearts boots

