Well, hello there, Nordstrom. I see that secret sale. Yes, the editor-favorite retailer just dropped a "Winter Savings Event" ahead of the holiday sale season. You can currently save up to 33% off coveted pieces and 15% off beauty sets. Aka, if you need a last-minute gift for someone or, ahem, want a little treat for yourself, this is for you.
Below, I rounded up the chicest items I found from this December Nordstrom sale that I think my fashion friends (and the editors here at Who What Wear) would like because of their easy and modern nature. I'm referring to classic sweaters (similar to the one featured above), beautiful coats, and yes, the It pair of loafers on sale for $60. Happy shopping.
All in Favor
Oversize Cable Knit Sweater
This cable-knit sweater looks way more expensive than it is.
I can't stop talking about these on-trend loafers. They're now on sale for $60!
Madewell
The Longline Straight Jeans
Sam Edelman
Faux Fur Jacket
Nordstrom
Cashmere Crewneck Sweater
Can't go wrong with Nordstrom cashmere.
Topshop
Faux Fur Oversize Jacket
Topshop
Johnny Collar Sweater
You'll get a lot of wear out of this sweater.
Steve Madden
Dantelle Knee High Boots
Gorgeous knee-high boots.
Free People
Frankie Cable Cotton Sweater
This sweater comes in a few colors.
Topshop
Faux Leather Midi Skirt
Vince
Drape Neck Wool & Cashmere Sweater
Vince sweaters are dreamy.
Lauren Ralph Lauren
Longline Herringbone Wool Blend Reefer Coat
Get this coat before it sells out.
EDIKTED
Lorie Oversize Long Sleeve Polo
Topshop
Single Breasted Longline Coat
A longline coat brings polish to any look.
Topshop
Velvet Barrel Leg Pants
Ray-Ban
53mm Pillow Oval Sunglasses
EDIKTED
Korie Barrel Leg Low Rise Jeans
Tory Burch
Field Sneakers
Here for these Tory Burch sneakers.
MAISON de SABRÉ
Large Leather Snap Soft Tote
EDIKTED
Acacia Oversize Cotton Cable Sweater
Theory
High Waist Double Knit Wide Leg Pants
Think about the cost per wear!
Topshop
Boxy Faux Fur Coat