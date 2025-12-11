Hold On, Nordstrom Dropped a Secret Winter Savings Event Sale—These Are the 30 Chic Items My Fashion Friends Will Like

Including the coveted loafers on sale for $60!

Best items Nordstrom winter savings event
(Image credit: @kristenmarienichols)
Bobby Schuessler's avatar
By
published
in News

Well, hello there, Nordstrom. I see that secret sale. Yes, the editor-favorite retailer just dropped a "Winter Savings Event" ahead of the holiday sale season. You can currently save up to 33% off coveted pieces and 15% off beauty sets. Aka, if you need a last-minute gift for someone or, ahem, want a little treat for yourself, this is for you.

Below, I rounded up the chicest items I found from this December Nordstrom sale that I think my fashion friends (and the editors here at Who What Wear) would like because of their easy and modern nature. I'm referring to classic sweaters (similar to the one featured above), beautiful coats, and yes, the It pair of loafers on sale for $60. Happy shopping.