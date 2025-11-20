It’s Happening: Stylish Women Are Wearing This “Dated” Denim Outfit For the First Time in Years

Last year when I was in Copenhagen for fashion week, I sat down with friends at a cute wine bar. A group sat next to ours and quickly turned to us, asking if we were there because of "Dua Lipa." We were not but since we were intrigued, we asked why that would be and they quickly informed us that the wine bar was one of Dua Lipa's favorites and she had recently recommended it in a video about her recent trip to the Danish city.
This is the Dua Lipa effect. It is now a running internet joke that no one is living life correctly except for her. And honestly, I agree. She goes on tour, hosts book clubs, is always on vacation, eats at every restaurant seemingly in existence, and wears some of the most enviable outfits out there right now. And so I understand where those girls in the wine bar were coming from. When Dua Lipa does something, I also want to do that thing. Where she drinks wine, I want to drink wine. What she reads, I want to read. What she wears, I want to wear.
Most recently, Dua Lipa stepped out in an outfit that gave me pause. She wore a pair of jeans with white sneakers. It was more simple than her typical style and yet she still made it entirely her own with the styling. I barely ever wear jeans and I'm even less likely to touch a pair of sneakers but still, I felt the need to recreate this look immediately.
What I loved about it was that it almost felt dated but in the best way. Lipa styled the jeans and sneakers with a tied white button down down top and layers of gold jewelry. There's something very 2010s about the look but it still works now. It's simple and subtle and sexy. I think it's really the access jewelry that ties it all together in a cool girl way. And yes, it's what I plan on wearing to the next cute wine bar I come across that I also hope is somehow Dua Lipa-approved.
Shop the key elements to recreate the look, below.