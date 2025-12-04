Jennifer Aniston Just Wore Wide-Leg Jeans With the Only Sneaker That's Never at Risk of Going Out

Sneaker trends come and go, with slim, low-profile pairs and sporty retro styles currently vying for the number-one spot in the popularity charts, while chunky dad silhouettes, which were once all anyone wanted, are officially on the outs with fashion people. But there's one sneaker that's immune to the trend cycle, making it a foolproof buy if you want to avoid the possibility that one day, the comfortable shoes you wear multiple times a week suddenly get moved to the "dated" pile. I'm talking, of course, about white sneakers, the timeless, versatile, and sleek-looking trainers that celebrities, athletes, models, and more have been wearing regularly for decades.
Though I can't say for certain which sneakers Aniston wore, photos of the actress show her in an all-white pair with a subtle platform. The lifted style allowed her to wear looser jeans without risking them dragging on the streets of Manhattan. Similar styles include Converse's Chuck Taylor All Star Move Canvas Platforms ($70) and Common Project's Tournament Super Classic Sneakers ($470), a sneaker she's been spotted in previously. Both are great choices if you, like Aniston, want your sneakers to provide an extra inch of height. If that's not a concern, you're still in luck. There's genuinely an endless supply of white sneakers for you to choose from, all of which have successfully beaten the trend cycle, ensuring that they'll never be considered "out."
