Amanda Seyfried Just Dispelled a Persistent Rumor About Her "Ballsy" Red Carpet Look

With two decades in Hollywood under her belt, Who What Wear December cover star Amanda Seyfried certainly knows a thing or two about how to garner publicity. It's a skill that's likely coming in handy with not one but two movies coming out this month. That said, the actress clarified in our exclusive interview that not all of her decisions are made with headlines in mind.
For instance, back in September, Seyfried walked the red carpet at the 2025 Venice Film Festival wearing the same head-to-toe Versace outfit that Julia Roberts had just worn to the same event three days prior. The press had a field day, calling it a bold fashion risk and implying that Seyfried did it for attention. The truth, however, was pretty simple: Seyfried just thought it was a cool outfit. Nothing more, nothing less. "It's funny that that would be considered brave or ballsy because I'm just wearing something that was worn because it's a cool outfit!" she told Who What Wear. So that settles it: It was not a calculated decision, but rather a good old-fashioned case of outfit admiration. Scroll down to revisit the look in question, and click here to see our brand-new photo shoot with Amanda Seyfried.
