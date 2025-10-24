Kendall Jenner Just Wore the Most Elegant Legging Color Trend of the Season

The color is Bluestone, a smoky blue that's perfect for winter legging outfits. It'll pair easily with blue, brown, taupe, gray, and a slew of other colors in your winter wardrobe. Jenner went with a monochromatic look, opting for a cardigan, a sports bra, and leggings in the shade, all of which she wore with The Row ballet flats. Given that ALO just released no less than 66 pieces in Bluestone, you could say that the brand feels strongly about smoky blue as a new activewear and loungewear color trend.
Keep scrolling to shop Jenner's exact look along with more Bluestone leggings to swap your black ones for.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.