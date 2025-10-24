Kendall Jenner Just Wore the Most Elegant Legging Color Trend of the Season

Kendall Jenner wearing a sweater and black The Row tote bag with black leggings and Ugg boots.
(Image credit: Backgrid)
Based on all the legging color trends that have been spotted on celebrities this year, it appears that people are tiring of basic black leggings. With all the other options out there, from chocolate brown to pale gray, the most recent It-girl example of this is Kendall Jenner. Jenner, an ALO brand ambassador, just posted a series of photos to her Instagram in the brand's latest legging color, and I predict it's destined to go viral.

The color is Bluestone, a smoky blue that's perfect for winter legging outfits. It'll pair easily with blue, brown, taupe, gray, and a slew of other colors in your winter wardrobe. Jenner went with a monochromatic look, opting for a cardigan, a sports bra, and leggings in the shade, all of which she wore with The Row ballet flats. Given that ALO just released no less than 66 pieces in Bluestone, you could say that the brand feels strongly about smoky blue as a new activewear and loungewear color trend.

Keep scrolling to shop Jenner's exact look along with more Bluestone leggings to swap your black ones for.

Kendall Jenner wearing Alo leggings in Bluestone on her Instagram.

(Image credit: @kendalljenner)

Kendall Jenner wearing Alo leggings in Bluestone on her Instagram.

(Image credit: @kendalljenner)

Kendall Jenner wearing Alo leggings in Bluestone on her Instagram.

(Image credit: @kendalljenner)

On Kendall Jenner: ALO Snuggle Up Sweater Cropped Cardigan ($168), Softsculpt Precision Bra ($78), and Softsculpt High-Waist Leggings ($134); The Row shoes

