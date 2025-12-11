Yes, Leather Pants Are "In," But Elsa Hosk Knows They Look Chicest Styled Like *This*

Suddenly, black leather pants are everywhere. Discover how Elsa Hosk styled her pair now.

Elsa wears sunglasses and a fitted leather jacket.
(Image credit: @hoskelsa)
In the past month, I've been asked by friends, friends of friends, and family members, "Are leather pants in?" Without hesitation, my answer has always been "Yes. Next question." In fact, they're so "in" that I've been seeing them more and more among the chicest fashion people I follow. Hailey Bieber just wore a straight-leg pair on her trip to Tokyo, and Miley Cyrus sported a wide-leg style for Jimmy Kimmel Live. Now Elsa Hosk is on board, wearing a slim-fitting pair, proving that it's one of the biggest winter trends, and she believes there's a best way to style them.

Yesterday, Hosk shared a carousel of photos on Instagram. In each picture, she wore an all-black outfit that featured a fitted black leather jacket, wide-leg black leather pants, pointed-toe pumps, and ALO's new bucket bag.

Elsa wears a black leather jacket, leather pants, black pumps, and a black bag.

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

On Elsa Hosk: Gucci by Tom Ford jacket; Alo bag

As mentioned, leather pants are a style anyone should wear this winter if they want to look like they have good taste and "get it." However, it's important to note that they can appear outdated or overly edgy if not styled correctly. And if there's anyone who can exemplify the most fashionable and current way to wear them now and in 2026, it's Hosk.

First, notice the type of leather pants she opted for—a style that's fitted at the waist and loose toward the legs. The slightly wide-leg hem adds a modern touch, making her classic black pumps look youthful and stylish rather than overly formal and "basic." Additionally, her sleek and minimal leather jacket—without gold or silver hardware, featuring a cinched waist and a turned-up collar—perfectly completes the look.

Whether you already own black leather pants and need fresh styling ideas or are looking for a pair to add to your winter wardrobe, keep Hosk's outfit in mind next time you get dressed. With that said, if you're in the mood to shop, keep scrolling for the best black leather jackets and pants on the market.

