Yes, Leather Pants Are "In," But Elsa Hosk Knows They Look Chicest Styled Like *This*

In the past month, I've been asked by friends, friends of friends, and family members, "Are leather pants in?" Without hesitation, my answer has always been "Yes. Next question." In fact, they're so "in" that I've been seeing them more and more among the chicest fashion people I follow. Hailey Bieber just wore a straight-leg pair on her trip to Tokyo, and Miley Cyrus sported a wide-leg style for Jimmy Kimmel Live. Now Elsa Hosk is on board, wearing a slim-fitting pair, proving that it's one of the biggest winter trends, and she believes there's a best way to style them.
Yesterday, Hosk shared a carousel of photos on Instagram. In each picture, she wore an all-black outfit that featured a fitted black leather jacket, wide-leg black leather pants, pointed-toe pumps, and ALO's new bucket bag.
As mentioned, leather pants are a style anyone should wear this winter if they want to look like they have good taste and "get it." However, it's important to note that they can appear outdated or overly edgy if not styled correctly. And if there's anyone who can exemplify the most fashionable and current way to wear them now and in 2026, it's Hosk.
First, notice the type of leather pants she opted for—a style that's fitted at the waist and loose toward the legs. The slightly wide-leg hem adds a modern touch, making her classic black pumps look youthful and stylish rather than overly formal and "basic." Additionally, her sleek and minimal leather jacket—without gold or silver hardware, featuring a cinched waist and a turned-up collar—perfectly completes the look.
Whether you already own black leather pants and need fresh styling ideas or are looking for a pair to add to your winter wardrobe, keep Hosk's outfit in mind next time you get dressed. With that said, if you're in the mood to shop, keep scrolling for the best black leather jackets and pants on the market.
Get Hosk's Look
Steve Madden
Verone Jacket
Wear this jacket zipped up and style it with straight-leg leather pants and pumps.
Abercrombie
High Rise 90s Relaxed Vegan Leather Pants
This silhouette is the same as Abercrombie's best-selling 90s jeans.
MANGO
Pointed-Toe Leather Heeled Shoes
A classic shoe that you can't go wrong with.
Sezane
Farrow Bag
The croc-effect leather makes this bag look so much more expensive than it is.
Shop the Best Leather Jackets and Pants
Open Edit
Oversize Faux Leather Jacket
This is guaranteed to sell out by Christmas Eve.
ZARA
Low-Rise Faux Leather Pants
You can always count on Zara for on-trend pants.
Levi's
Racer Faux Leather Jacket
A little bit sporty, a little bit edgy.
DAZE
Sundaze High Waist Straight Leg Faux Leather Pants
I was just telling Senior Fashion Editor Eliza Huber how surprised I am by Daze's bottoms—in a good way—after purchasing them last month.
EAVES
X Coco Aina Leather Cinched Jacket
My favorite leather jacket on Revolve right now.
Joe's
Lyra Slim Ankle Faux Leather Pants
Style with a turtleneck, kitten-heel sock boots, and a long wool coat.
LIONESS
Westwood Crop Jacket
The sweatshirt fabric at the hem creates a cinched-waist look.
SAME
The Perfect Leather Pants
I saw these in person the other day and can attest that they're called "The Perfect Leather Pants" for a good reason.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.