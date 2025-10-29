Not Slippers, Not Boots—These New Uggs Are Already Replacing Every L.A. It Girl's Favorite Sneakers

Is it just me, or have It girls across Los Angeles been steering clear of sneakers lately, a shoe style that, normally, I associate with the city's fashion people more than any other locale? Paris? Ballet flats. New York? Loafers. London? Wellies. Los Angeles is sneaker city, but right now, another flat shoe trend is making the rounds, and it'll cost you just $150 to buy in. The shoes in question are Ugg's latest viral drop, a shearling mule called the Classic Micro. It's not a slipper or a boot—it's chicer than that, which is why it's showing up on so many influential dressers across L.A., first on Bella Hadid a few months ago and now on Kaia Gerber, who was spotted wearing the affordable slip-ons while on set of Ryan Murphy's new '80s thriller, The Shards, this week.
When Hadid wore her pair, she did so in the middle of "non-Ugg season," aka summer, so she styled hers appropriately with jean shorts and a varsity jacket, but as we enter prime Ugg season, Gerber's look is a perfect example of how to bring the flat shoes into fall and winter. The model and actress wore her chestnut-colored pair with crisp, mid-wash jeans of the bootcut variety, a perfect pairing with the increasingly popular sneaker alternative. She finished off the look with a blue blouse and an oversize canvas tote bag with her initials on it in navy letters.
Though we usually think of bootcut jeans as the denim choice for wearing with boots, the extent of their styling abilities goes far beyond just that one shoe style. In this case, the slightly flared, subtly cropped fit shows off just the right amount of ankle and thus decreases some of the bulk that can come with wearing a standard shearling boot. As a result, the otherwise casual shoes end up looking more elevated and chicer. It's foolproof styling, something we've come to expect from Gerber, whether she's on set in L.A. or roaming the streets of lower Manhattan. She is fashion royalty, after all. Great style is practically genetic.
To re-create her look, keep scrolling. There are plenty of colors still in stock of Ugg's new Classic Micro mules. Plus, I added in a few pairs of my favorite bootcut jeans to wear with them.
