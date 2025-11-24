That's It—This Tights Color Trend and Shoe Trend Combination Is About to Be Everywhere

As anyone who likes wearing skirts and dresses in the winter will tell you, tights aren't really optional—they're a necessity. Luckily, they make your outfits look significantly chicer than they would otherwise. And if you're like me and get tired of wearing black tights over and over and want some non-black tights inspiration, you just clicked on the right link.
This will come as a shock to no one (no one who follows fashion, at least), but the chicest, easiest alternative to black tights is chocolate-brown tights, and Elsa Hosk, one of the most well-dressed It girls on the planet, just wore a pair. She styled them with a fur-trimmed parka from her line Helsa and the shoe trend that I predict you're about to see paired with brown tights at every fancy winter occasion and night on the town: satin shoes. Specifically, Hosk wore brown satin mules by Alaïa, but any (preferably brown) satin shoes will do.
To see how stunning the brown-tights-and-satin-shoes combination is, keep scrolling to see the look Hosk recently posted to Instagram, and shop the combination to wear with your own skirts and dresses (or long coats, à la Elsa Hosk).
