Black Leggings are Fine, But It Girls Know These 6 Trendier Versions Feel So Now

No hate to plain black leggings, but if you saw the state of my dresser drawer you'd understand that my closet can't possibly squeeze even one more pair without breaking. I own far too many of them, but recently it's other variants I've been gravitating towards instead. As someone who stalks the style of It girls like Elsa Hosk, Hailey Bieber, and Jasmine Tookes, I've noticed they, too, have set aside their basic black leggings of late.
What they're opting for instead are fresher and cooler fall 2025 legging trends that make even their most casual outfits feel so "now". From Hailey Bieber's flared leggings to Elsa Hosk's heather grey pair, these fall 2025 legging trends make plain black pairs look downright dated.
Flare Leggings
When Hailey Bieber wears a casual outfit, it tends to take off and go viral and such is the case with her latest look: a co-sign of the flared legging trend that's bubbling up right now. Instead of sneakers, though, Bieber paired hers with sleek leather flip-flops and a sporty baseball tee and we anticipate that the specific combination of flare leggings and flip-flops will soon be everywhere.
Shop the trend
Alo
Airbrush High-Waist 7/8 Bootcut Legging
H&M
Flared Sports Leggings With Drymove™
Shopbop
Commando Neoprene Flared Leggings
Chocolate Brown
If you're looking for a simple way to upgrade your standard legging looks this season, swap your plain black pair for one in a chocolate brown hue. Style it the same way—chunky socks and athletic sneakers are our favorite pairing—and watch as your everyday outfits look so much more elevated.
Shop the trend
Vuori
Allthefeels Leggings
Varley
Always High Leggings 25
Zella
Studio Luxe Bootcut Leggings
Capri Leggings
While normally leggings are not the item to pair with ballet flats or heels, Capri leggings are the one exception. The cropped length that hits just below the knee looks chic dressed up or down, making it a key staple in It-girl wardrobes everywhere. It's showing no signs of slowing down, so this is not the trend to miss out on for fall.
Shop the trend
LNA
Capri Leggings
H&M
Capri Sports Leggings With Softmove
Norma Kamali
Capri Legging
Heather Grey
Heather grey is the so-wrong-its-right color that It girls are suddenly opting for with their latest legging looks. It taps into a retro athletic vibe that feels utterly cool for running around town.
Shop the trend
Beyond Yoga
High Waist Crop Leggings
Beyond Yoga
Spacedye Caught in the Midi High Waist Leggings
437
The Essentials Legging
Stirrup Leggings
If a fashion person is wearing a pair of leggings with heels, there's a 90% chance that they're stirrup leggings. It's a small detail but one that looks so chic with a pair of glove pumps and a standout jacket or blazer.
Shop the trend
Helsa
Hayleigh Stirrup Pant
AFRM
Jasmine Stirrup Pant
Commando
Stirrup Leggings
Foldover Leggings
While not necessarily designed for a high-impact workout, foldover leggings are popping up on fashion girls' feeds for coffee runs and lounge-y brunch looks. They're a cooler Y2K-inspired alt to track pants, especially paired with a fitted tee or shrunken sweatshirt.
Anna is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who has been a member of the Who What Wear team for over seven years, having begun her career in L.A. at brands like Michael Kors and A.L.C. As an editor, she has earned a reputation for her coverage of breaking trends, emerging brands, luxury shopping curations, fashion features, and more. Anna has penned a number Who What Wear cover interviews, including Megan Fox, Julia Garner, and Lilly Collins. She also leads the site’s emerging travel vertical that highlights all things travel and lifestyle through a fashion-person lens.