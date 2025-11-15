There You Have It: This Is the Flat-Shoe Trend to Wear With Winter 2025's Most Popular Legging Color

Kendall wears a beige car coat, blue top, blue stripe shirt, and blue leggings.
(Image credit: @kendalljenner)
By
published
in News

Kendall Jenner's love for stylish workout outfits is clear in her street style choices. She often appears on Instagram and in paparazzi photos wearing leggings and a matching sports bra or T-shirt. Without realizing it, she's simultaneously setting the trend for the next popular legging color. Most recently, it was blue, specifically a shade between navy and cobalt.

This week, Jenner shared a series of photos on Instagram wearing an Adanola activewear outfit that featured a blue fitted tee and matching leggings. To make it more fashionable, as she often does, she added a beige car coat on top and tied a blue-stripe long-sleeve top around her waist. On her feet, she opted for her trusted Stella flats from The Row. This chic activewear look is one that's perfect for hitting up Pilates and then heading straight to Erewhon or Community Goods to pick up a matcha.

Kendall wears a beige car coat, blue top, blue leggings, and black ballet flats

(Image credit: @kendalljenner)

On Kendall Jenner: Adanola Ultimate Leggings ($65) and Ultimate Curved Hem Short Sleeve Top ($55); The Row Stella Ballet Flats ($55)

While pairing ballet flats with leggings might not be the most practical choice for a workout that requires sneakers, together they do make for a chic look for casual weekends, running errands, grabbing brunch, or heading to yoga or Pilates, where you'll likely be barefoot. In that case, make sure you follow Jenner's lead and choose black flats with blue leggings. The color combination is It-girl approved because, since both are dark shades, the contrast is subtle and luxurious rather than bold. They also create a layered, dimensional look that feels elevated and versatile.

Keep scrolling to shop the chicest blue leggings and black ballet flats from my curation.

Shop Blue Leggings and Black Ballet Flats

Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸