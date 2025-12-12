Taylor Swift Made the Most Fashion-Girl Choice by Wearing These Bag and Boot Color Trends Together

In case you've been avoiding the internet for the past 24 hours, FYI: Taylor Swift was on Late Night With Stephen Colbert last night, and her walk from the SUV to the theatre entrance was well documented. She opted for a classic Taylor Swift outfit, consisting of a faux-fur coat, bodysuit, checked Miu Miu miniskirt, and sheer tights. But the pieces that caught my attention were her bag and shoes.
The fashion crowd is very keen on pairing unexpected colors, and Swift appears to be on the same page, as she wore a specific bag color trend and boot color trend that may not be the most obvious choice. The combination in question was a red bag and brown boots. Specifically, she wore a red, chain-strap Saint Laurent mini bag with brown suede Christian Louboutin block-heel knee-high boots. While wearing a red bag with black or brown boots with a bag in a similar color family may have been "safer," Swift's outfit proves that taking outfit risks can really pay off.
Keep scrolling to shop Swift's look, along with more red bags and brown suede boots to wear together.
