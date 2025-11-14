The Anti-Trend Color to Wear From Head to Toe This Winter (Hint: It's Not White or Black)

Monochromatic outfits have a way of always looking instantly chic. Wearing a single color from head to toe creates a clean, elongated silhouette that feels intentional and requires minimal effort. That's why it's a great styling trick for winter when you don't want to spend a lot of time deciding what to wear. While all-black and all-white outfits usually dominate, all-ivory looks are becoming the season's go-to, and Elle Fanning just gave us a glimpse of how to style them.
This week, while arriving at Good Morning America in NYC, Fanning was spotted wearing a long menswear-inspired ivory wool coat, matching balloon-style trousers, and rounded-toe heels. She offset her ivory look with a white button-up top and a chocolate brown Bottega Veneta bag. Her ivory outfit showcased just how elegant and modern it could appear.
While monochromatic outfits in other colors are totally fine, something about ivory feels unexpectedly fresh and right for the end of 2025 and the start of 2026. Compared to an all-white look, ivory is a much softer and creamier hue. Additionally, it has a warmth that makes it more gentle on the skin and easier to wear from head to toe without looking washed out. And while black is timeless, ivory offers the same polished effect but with a lighter, more modern vibe. Inspired to experiment with an all-ivory outfit this winter? Keep scrolling to shop the chicest ivory pieces to help you create an elegant look.
Shop Ivory Pieces
J.Crew
Relaxed Crewneck Pullover
This isn't just any crewneck sweater. The chunky ribbed neckline and cuffs make it feel different and very 2025.
levi
501 '90s Jeans
Have you met anyone who dislikes Levi's 501 '90s jeans? I haven't.
Sam Edelman
Marla Booties
Major sale alert!
Stand Oil
More Faux Leather Baguette Bag
How chic is this designer-passing bag?
H&M
Short Jacket
My favorite ivory find. I'd style it with baggy jeans and loafers.
Nordstrom
Scarf Collar Wool & Cashmere Sweater
I guarantee this new sweater will sell out before December 14th.
Open Edit
Satin Maxi Skirt
Wear this all winter long with knee-high boots and a wool coat.
Staud
Wally High Heel Boots
The Wally is Staud's best-selling boot style. While it comes in many different silhouettes, I'm partial to this one.
Favorite Daughter
City Coat
Insiders always come back to Favorite Daughter for its elevated basics.
The Frankie Shop
Daytona Pleated Wool-Blend Trousers
Frankie Shop is known to make the chicest and well-fitting tailored trousers. I'd suggest sizing down.
ZARA
Leather Penny Loafers
No one will believe you when you tell them that these loafers are from Zara.
Nordstrom
Rib Knit Cloche
Keep your head warm while looking elevated this winter.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.