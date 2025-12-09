If You Want to Look Elegant Instead of Sporty in Leggings, This Is the Winter Trend You Need to Wear

Shop the cozy sweater everyone is clamoring for.

Jennifer Lopez wearing a Fair Isle cardigan, legging onesie, and sneakers
(Image credit: BlueLoveImages/Backgrid)
By
published
in News

If you're tired of wearing leggings with a puffer or sweatshirt this time of year, and are seeking more elevated winter legging outfits, Jennifer Lopez has an idea for you. As you may have noticed, since we report on it almost every time she wears leggings, Lopez is an authority on how to make them look cool. The pretty trend she just opted for, which made her outfit look less sporty and more elegant, was a Fair Isle cardigan. Specifically, it was an oversized cream Polo Ralph Lauren cardigan with a shawl collar.

Lopez was photographed wearing this exact cardigan with jeans and boots in Aspen a year ago, and just the other day she was spotted wearing a similar Fair Isle cardigan with dark green leggings. This time, she wore it over a legging onesie with crew socks and sneakers. I think it's safe to say that she's a fan of the pretty, elegant sweater trend, as are many others right now. Keep scrolling to shop a similar style for yourself.

Jennifer Lopez wearing a Fair Isle cardigan, legging onesie, and sneakers

(Image credit: BlueLoveImages/Backgrid)

On Jennifer Lopez: Polo Ralph Lauren cardigan; Nike x Off-White sneakers

Shop Fair Isle Cardigans

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

