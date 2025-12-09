If you're tired of wearing leggings with a puffer or sweatshirt this time of year, and are seeking more elevated winter legging outfits, Jennifer Lopez has an idea for you. As you may have noticed, since we report on it almost every time she wears leggings, Lopez is an authority on how to make them look cool. The pretty trend she just opted for, which made her outfit look less sporty and more elegant, was a Fair Isle cardigan. Specifically, it was an oversized cream Polo Ralph Lauren cardigan with a shawl collar.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.