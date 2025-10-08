Sure, Black Leggings Are Timeless, But This Colored Alt Is What Fashion People Are *Actually* Wearing in 2025

Kendall jenner wears a taupe tank top, brown suede tote bag, and taupe leggings.
(Image credit: @kendalljenner)
This might sound ridiculous, but I have an entire drawer full of just black leggings. I wear them so often that I've collected over 20 pairs throughout the years. I depend on them for pilates, weekend errands, and travel. So, you could say it would be tough to convince me to stop wearing them. However, if anyone could persuade me to swap my black leggings for a different color, it would be Kendall Jenner, and she indeed influenced me to replace them with taupe ones.

Over the weekend, Jenner shared several photos on Instagram from the streets of Paris. In each image, she wore taupe-colored leggings, specifically a flared pair from ALO. She styled them with a matching ribbed tank top, flip-flops, and a large suede tote bag.

Kendall wears a taupe tank, taupe leggings, and a brown suede tote bag.

(Image credit: @kendalljenner)

On Kendall Jenner: ALO Airbrush High-Waist Bootcut Leggings ($128); ALO Aspire Tank ($68); ALO Tranquility Tote ($2300); The Row City Flip-Flops ($890)

Jenner could have just worn her black leggings, which I'm sure she has plenty of, but in the fashionable city, she chose taupe this time—a luxurious, refined neutral that looks rich and feels fresh for 2025. What I love about her style is that she's always a step ahead. She keeps silhouettes simple but chooses elevated details, such as new colors. If you want to stay ahead, too, keep scrolling to shop the best taupe leggings.

