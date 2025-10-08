Sure, Black Leggings Are Timeless, But This Colored Alt Is What Fashion People Are *Actually* Wearing in 2025

This might sound ridiculous, but I have an entire drawer full of justblack leggings. I wear them so often that I've collected over 20 pairs throughout the years. I depend on them for pilates, weekend errands, and travel. So, you could say it would be tough to convince me to stop wearing them. However, if anyone could persuade me to swap my black leggings for a different color, it would be Kendall Jenner, and she indeed influenced me to replace them with taupe ones.
Over the weekend, Jenner shared several photos on Instagram from the streets of Paris. In each image, she wore taupe-colored leggings, specifically a flared pair from ALO. She styled them with a matching ribbed tank top, flip-flops, and a large suede tote bag.
Jenner could have just worn her black leggings, which I'm sure she has plenty of, but in the fashionable city, she chose taupe this time—a luxurious, refined neutral that looks rich and feels fresh for 2025. What I love about her style is that she's always a step ahead. She keeps silhouettes simple but chooses elevated details, such as new colors. If you want to stay ahead, too, keep scrolling to shop the best taupe leggings.
Get the Look
alo
Airbrush High-Waist Bootcut Leggings
If they're good enough for Jenner, they're good enough for us.
Alo
Aspire Tank
The perfect baby tank to pair with your taupe leggings.
Free People
Avery East West Tote
I thought about gatekeeping this bag.
The Row
City Flip Flops
No matter the season, these continue to be a celebrity-favorite.
Shop Taupe Leggings
Aritzia
BUTTER Cheeky Infinite Hi-Rise 26” Legging
Leggings that actually flatter the behind.
Lululemon
Wunder Train High-Rise Tight 28"
Lululemon will never steer you in the wrong direction.
Athleta
Intuition Ultra High Rise Cotton Legging
These come in regular, tall, and petite fits.
Adanola
Ultimate Leggings
I own more than 50 pairs of workout leggings, and Adanola's are among my top five favorites.
Beyond Yoga
Spacedye at Your Leisure High Waisted Midi Legging
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.