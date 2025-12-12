Leopard Boots Are Cool, But Rihanna Knows This Alternative Animal Print Looks Better With Jeans

Bundled up for chilly New York City weather, Rihanna was photographed at the San Vicente Members Club in the West Village wearing Amina Muaddi snake-print boots with a vintage Saint Laurent coat, Celine jeans, and a Saint Laurent bag. In my opinion, snakeskin boots are more subtle than leopard ones, so they go with a wider range of outfits. This makes them perfect for anyone who wants to look chic and trendy, but in a more low-key way. As far as I'm concerned, snakeskin is basically a neutral. Scroll down to see Rihanna's newest NYC winter outfit and shop the shoe trend for yourself.
On Rihanna: Saint Laurent bag and vintage coat; Celine jeans; Amina Muaddi snake-print boots
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.