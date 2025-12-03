Emma Stone Found the Coolest Way to Wear a Brown Coat, Down to Her Red Nails

Brown coats are a necessity for winter—especially this year, given how trendy they are. They're chic, versatile, and functional. I’ve worn a brown coat from Aritzia for the past two winters, and she has never failed me. I usually pair it with my winter uniform of thick sweaters or hoodies, or I’ll just wear a full sweatsuit underneath it. But a new brown-coat winter outfit has just entered the chat thanks to Emma Stone.
Stone's outfit was effortlessly cool and laid-back and looked like it provided plenty of warmth. She wore a blue baseball cap, a plain white T-shirt layered under a black V-neck sweater, and black baggy pants that flowed dramatically as she walked. For her shoes, she wore black leather flats that matched her black flap bag, and to make the look even chicer, she wore vibrant red nail polish that tied her outfit together seamlessly. Stone just knows how to make an outfit contemporary and elegant. This is definitely going to be my new uniform for the season.
If you’re looking for the coolest way to style a brown coat, keep scrolling to re-create Stone’s look and shop similar items.