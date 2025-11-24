I don't know if anyone else feels the same, but whenever I wear chic activewearto workout, I notice a boost in my energy, motivation, and overall confidence. While the entire look matters, the leggings I choose can make or break my outfit, especially if they're uncomfortable, unflattering, or just not what I'm feeling that day. One legging trend I've been reaching for a lot lately, because it makes me feel elegant and put together, is navy blue leggings, and I'm not alone—Jennifer Lopez just wore a pair.
Over the weekend, J.Lo posted a picture on Instagram with the caption, "Can't stop the J Glow." In the image, she wore shiny navy leggings from ALO, paired with a white long-sleeve shirt, white calf-length ankle socks, white Nikesneakers, and a matching navy baseball cap with a "J" on it. True to J.Lo's style, she held a bedazzled water bottle in her hand.
Yes, black leggings are classic, but navy ones appear more luxurious. They're not as stark as black; instead, they are soft, have depth, and more character. In my opinion, after black, navy leggings are the most versatile shade you can wear. While they're foolproof worn with other navy separates, they also pair well with a variety of colors, such as brown, white, cream, grey, red, and yellow. If you need more reason to adopt the navy legging trend, designers like Bottega Veneta, Alaïa, and Jil Sander have been embracing this hue, showcasing it in many of their recent runway collections.
With that said, keep scrolling to shop the best navy leggings to wear to Pilates this winter and beyond. The best part is that many are on sale during Cyber Week 2025.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.