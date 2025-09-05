It's Official: This Is the Flat-Shoe Trend to Wear With Fall 2025's Most Popular Legging Color

Jennifer Lopez solidified it months ago: People are swapping their black leggings for brown ones. It makes perfect sense that athleisure is jumping on the chocolate brown train, as it's one of the top color trends of the year. A quick Google search will prove that every cool brand is making brown leggings these days, so you're certainly not lacking in options to choose from. So now that we all agree that we need a pair, what shoe trend is one to wear with 2025's biggest legging color trend? Well, actress Alison Brie just showed us.
While out shopping in Los Feliz this week, Brie was photographed wearing chocolate brown leggings, and on her feet were one of fall's biggest flat shoe trends: suede mules. Brie went with the classic: Birkenstock Boston clogs. But recently, brands like The Row and Ugg, along with many others, are putting the trend on everyone's radar. The low-key flats are the perfect shoe to pair with earthy brown leggings, so I advise ordering both if you've yet to do so. Trust me—you'll wear them a ton, both together and separately.
Keep scrolling to choose your brown-legging-and-flat-suede-mules combination from my curation.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.