These Are the Grown-Up, Polished Alternative to Leggings That Are Peak Fashion Girl

Slowly but surely, slimmer pant silhouettes are creeping their way back into the fashion zeitgeist. The latest trend? Cigarette pants. With super straight legs and tapered hems, the best way to describe them is as the dressed-up cousin of leggings. They hit either right at or just above the ankle and give off major 1950s nostalgia, especially when paired with ballet flats. Anytime Marilyn Monroe was photographed in pants, they were almost always cigarette pants.
Cigarette pants are form-fitting and usually found in a higher rise, and can easily take you from a day in the office to dinner with friends that night. They’re a welcome alternative to skinny jeans (I’m pretty sure no one wants to see the return of jeggings), and they especially shine when paired with a structured top, although they work well with just a T-shirt, too.
Below, I’ve rounded up five of the coolest ways the fashion girls are wearing cigarette pants. Let's get into it!
All Black
Maybe it’s because of that iconic photo of Audrey Hepburn in her black cigarette pants and top, but this look screams everyday elegance.
J.Crew
Sweater Shell in Premium Ultra-Fine Cotton Blend
Banana Republic
Skinny Everywhere Ponte Pant
Everlane
The Studio Slingback Flat
ZARA
Embossed Flap Bag
Elegant Structure
The thing about cigarette pants is that they’re a great base for letting statement pieces, like this blouse blazer, shine. It’s giving "lady who lunches on the French Riviera" chic.
J.Crew
New Cameron Pant
ASTR the Label
Bellmere Jacket
MANGO
Ballet Flat
ZARA
Quilted Crossbody Bag
ANINE BING
Indio Sunglasses
1950s Nostalgia
Keep it classic by pairing an extra-slim pair of cigarette pants with a vest top and slingback flats. Feel free to add a little cardi over your shoulders, too.
ZARA
Pants With a High Waist
COS
Knitted Cotton Vest
ZARA
Leather Slingback Shoes
VERAFIED
Twister Hobo Bag
Easy Day-to-Night Look
The shoes set the tone of the outfit here. While Sasha’s opted to dress it down with flip-flops, I can clearly see a version of this with mules or kitten heels.
Staud
Phare Top
Open Edit
Icon High Waist Ankle Cigarette Pants
Madewell
The Mini Top Zip Genuine Calf Hair Shoulder Bag
Sam Edelman
Dean Sandal
Reformation
Estelle Necklace
Downtown Cool
A leather wrap jacket and clutch with gold hardware make a great case for taking your cigarette pants out on the town. Bonus points if you can find pants in a rich fabric like taffeta or satin.