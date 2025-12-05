These Are the Grown-Up, Polished Alternative to Leggings That Are Peak Fashion Girl

Woman wears black cigarette pants, a leather wrap coat and square toe flats.
(Image credit: @jaimeridge)
Slowly but surely, slimmer pant silhouettes are creeping their way back into the fashion zeitgeist. The latest trend? Cigarette pants. With super straight legs and tapered hems, the best way to describe them is as the dressed-up cousin of leggings. They hit either right at or just above the ankle and give off major 1950s nostalgia, especially when paired with ballet flats. Anytime Marilyn Monroe was photographed in pants, they were almost always cigarette pants.

Cigarette pants are form-fitting and usually found in a higher rise, and can easily take you from a day in the office to dinner with friends that night. They’re a welcome alternative to skinny jeans (I’m pretty sure no one wants to see the return of jeggings), and they especially shine when paired with a structured top, although they work well with just a T-shirt, too.

Below, I’ve rounded up five of the coolest ways the fashion girls are wearing cigarette pants. Let's get into it!

All Black

Woman wears black cigarette pants, black sweater shell, Chanel cap-toe slingbacks and Bottega Veneta clutch.

(Image credit: @kristenmarienichols)

Maybe it’s because of that iconic photo of Audrey Hepburn in her black cigarette pants and top, but this look screams everyday elegance.

Elegant Structure

Woman wears black cigarette pants, brown blouse, black Chanel flats and purse.

(Image credit: @lronasymphony)

The thing about cigarette pants is that they’re a great base for letting statement pieces, like this blouse blazer, shine. It’s giving "lady who lunches on the French Riviera" chic.

1950s Nostalgia

Woman wears black cigarette pants, white vest top and gingham slingback flats.

(Image credit: @sabinasocol)

Keep it classic by pairing an extra-slim pair of cigarette pants with a vest top and slingback flats. Feel free to add a little cardi over your shoulders, too.

Easy Day-to-Night Look

Woman wears black cigarette pants, a Rohe structured top, clear flip flops and dalmation print bag.

(Image credit: @sashamei)

The shoes set the tone of the outfit here. While Sasha’s opted to dress it down with flip-flops, I can clearly see a version of this with mules or kitten heels.

Downtown Cool

Woman wears black cigarette pants, a leather wrap coat and square toe flats.

(Image credit: @jaimeridge)

A leather wrap jacket and clutch with gold hardware make a great case for taking your cigarette pants out on the town. Bonus points if you can find pants in a rich fabric like taffeta or satin.

