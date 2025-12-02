If You're Going to Wear a Sweater and Sneakers With Leggings This Winter, Choose Them in This Pretty Color Trend

We're almost to the end of 2025, and looking back, I don't think any celebrity has provided as much legging trend inspiration as Jennifer Lopez—especially when it comes to colors. There were brown leggings, navy blue leggings, and heathered black leggings—to name a few. I think it's safe to say that she's inspired many legging purchases throughout the year, and she's probably about to inspire a few more with the pretty winter legging color trend she just wore with a cardigan and sneakers: dark green.
Now that it's December, it's time to embrace all things winter, and what's wintrier than rich forest green? It's also worth noting that since the hue is quite close to black (but far prettier, if you ask me), it's as chic and almost as easy to wear. For the ultimate winter legging outfit, do as Lopez did and style your dark green leggings with a Fair Isle sweater, crew socks, and sneakers.
With that, keep scrolling to shop the look along with the best dark green leggings on the market.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.